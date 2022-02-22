Learn about the many cultures that contributed to Louisiana's collective culinary palate while dining at Ruffino's restaurants' "The Seven Nations of Louisiana" Cooking Experience.
The event is a five-course meal paired with wine and step-by-step instructions from Executive Chef Reid Henderson from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, March 7, at Ruffino's on the River, 921 Camellia Blvd., Lafayette; and Tuesday, March 8, at Ruffino's Steak-Seafood-Italian, 18811 Highland Road.
The theme, “seven nations,” explores the most significant contributors of Cajun and Creole cuisine, including the French, Spanish, German, English, African, Italian and Native American cultures.
Henderson will provide insight and hands-on instruction to illustrate how important these cultures were in the development of Louisiana’s world-renowned cuisine.
Tickets are $150 by visiting ruffinosrestaurant.com.
Uncorked showcase
Tickets are on sale for the Uncorked Food & Wine Showcase 2022, set for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27, at Restaurant 1796, at The Myrtles Plantation, 7747 U.S. 61, St. Francisville.
Sample lots of delicious cuisine, easy cocktails, wine and desserts from local restaurants bars. Tickets are $6 by visiting business.westfelicianachamber.org/events/details/uncorked-food-wine-showcase-2022-159.
Le Dinner En Rouge
Tickets are on sale for the Baker-Zachary Alumnae of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.'s Le Dinner En Rouge at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 5, in the Baker Municipal Center, 3325 Groom Road, Baker.
Enjoy an evening of fine arts and dinner with the ladies of the Baker-Zachary Alumnae chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. while contributing to scholarships for local students.
Tickets are $65 by visiting eventbrite.com/e/dinner-en-rouge-a-celebration-of-the-arts-tickets-251428899607.
Mid-Winter Culinary Camp
Registration is open for the Mid-Winter Culinary Camp for age 7 and older, set for 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Wednesday, Feb. 28 through March 2, at the Young Chefs Academy of Baton Rouge, 7970 Jefferson Highway.
Campers will create irresistible recipes that melt in your mouth like a snowflake. The magic comes alive as young chefs put their culinary skills to the test to produce their own mouth-watering sweet and savory creations.
Tickets are $195 for all three days or $70 for individual days by visiting batonrougela.youngchefsacademy.com/camps.
Over coal cookout
Registration is open for the third annual Over Coal Cookout at 7 a.m. Saturday, March 12, at the Louis A. Mouch Jr. Multi-Purpose Facility, 210 Turner Drive, Port Allen.
This year's event will be different than previous years, requiring chicken to be the protein in your dish. You can prep it any way you want.
Cost is $50 per two-person team to enter the cookout. All participants must cook over an open fire, and cooking rigs should have only two sides to block the wind. Fires start at 7 a.m., and all dishes must be complete by 3 p.m. No precooked items or charcoal will be allowed. Cooks must have all supplies and ingredients ready for the event.
Admission is $5 to attend. Admission includes a plate and judging tickets to vote on your favorite meal. All proceeds will benefit a chosen charity.
To register, email OverCoalCookoff@gmail.com.
The Drinking Crafters
Raise a glass and toast the arts and crafters at the next Drinking Crafter's (formally the event called Stitch n' Bitch at Driftwood) from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, at Three Roll Estate, 760 St. Philip St.
For more information, (225) 615-8044 or visit threeroll.com.