Brunch board at Leola's Café
If you're out with friends for brunch and hungry to try a little bit of everything on the menu, Leola's Café's brunch board is the perfect fit. The charcuterie-style board features several of the café's menu items, including its avocado toast, pancakes, quiche and smoked brisket. The tasty board was rounded out with a variety of fresh fruits, vegetables and cheeses, served with sides of hummus and honey, making for a fresh and colorful meal. The board serves two-three adults and must be reserved ahead of time.
Leola's Café and Coffee House, 857 Government St., Baton Rouge, LA 70802 (225-256-7052)
Leola's is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. (Julia Guilbeau)
Lunch-deal salad at Maxwell's Market
Maxwell’s Market may be known for carrying quality meat, premium wines and hard-to-find gourmet items. But it also has one of the best lunch deals in town. For $11.50, you get one meat-based salad and two vegetable-based salads, sitting on a bed of Romaine lettuce and filling up every inch of a takeout container. The tough part is deciding which of the dozen or so items you want to eat. Do you go with the New Orleans shrimp salad or the blackened chicken salad? Is it carb overkill to get the tangy pasta salad with bowties AND the Greek penne pasta salad? Is it too much of a clash to have corn and black bean salad along with an edamame salad? Oh, and just to toss another option in the mix, there’s a cauliflower salad covered with sweet Asian chili sauce and studded with pickled peppers.
Maxwell’s Market has three locations in Baton Rouge: 7620 Corporate Blvd., Suite A (225-216-0030) Hours are from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday; 6241 Perkins Road (225-766-9150) Hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, closed Sundays; and 18135 E. Petroleum Drive, Suite J (225-755-2230) Hours are from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. (Timothy Boone)
Chicken fried rice at Thai Pepper
From the outside, the pink building on Florida Boulevard looks fairly nondescript, but once inside, the place exudes its Thai roots. The chicken fried rice is delicious and has a surprising kick to it, even when you order it mild. We also love the spring rolls and the chicken larb — so many flavors! If you've been to Thai Pepper before, it's likely already on your list of go-to spots. If you haven't been and like Thai food, get yourself to Thai Pepper. The freshness of the ingredients is a welcome balm. In fact, the proprietor has a small garden out back where many of the ingredients are picked just before being served, and it shows.
5958 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge LA 70806 (225-924-7389)
Thai Pepper is open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. Closed Sundays. (Jan Risher)
Roast beef po-boy at Anthony's Italian Deli
This isn’t your typical New Orleans-style po-boy. At Anthony’s Italian Deli, when you order a roast beef po-boy, you’re getting the Italian take on the classic sandwich. Served on the deli’s fresh “muffuletta” bread that is round with a crusty exterior and soft filling, it’s loaded with thin slices of roast beef, and then dressed with mayo, tomatoes and lettuce. The sandwich gets a quick hit from a panini press to warm up the exterior. Be sure to get it with provolone cheese for an even tastier bite. The large is cut into four pieces and at $17.99, it’s a delicious and filling lunch for two under $20.
Anthony’s Italian Deli, 5575 Government St., Baton Rouge, LA 70806 (225-272-6817)
Hours are Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Jennifer Brown)
Burger with roasted red peppers at Burgersmith
I liked this burger so much that I went back a week later for seconds. I ordered the organic beef burger on a wheat bun with mayo and roasted red peppers — something about that combination just works! The beauty of this burger is in its restraint. The minimal ingredients complement each other perfectly and create a memorable burger.
Burgersmith has four Baton Rouge-area locations (27350 Crossing Circle, Denham Springs; 3613 Perkins Road, 6212 Siegen Lane, 18303 E. Perkins Road in Baton Rouge; and in Lafayette at 1314 Camellia Blvd.)
Burgersmith is open daily from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. (Jan Risher)