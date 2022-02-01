Gumbo transports me to my childhood home. Gumbo bowls were set out on the kitchen table for sampling a savory dish of chicken and sausage gumbo. The old, prized hen from my mother’s yard was the guest of honor and used as a key part of all-day cooking of gumbo. A spoonful of file powder was added into the steaming bowl of goodness, served with just the right portion of chicken meat falling off the bone, a wedge of tasso, and a bit of smoked sausage.
A few times we enjoyed a larger gathering for gumbo at a family camp in the Atchafalaya Basin. We crammed into the bed of my uncle’s red Ford truck and drove slowly rattling along on the levee road to get to the boat launch. Once puttering in the basin waters, our boat led us through ghostly fog, and a wilderness of gators and water moccasins.
The rough-hewn camp had a tin roof and was built up on pillars. When the water was high, we could easily jump from the boat onto the deck of the cabin. If the water was low, we embarked from the bank and climbed rickety steps up to the patchwork, two-room cabin. Tall, mismatched screened windows kept the ‘skeeters out. One light with a pull chain provided light for the kitchen area.
Standing on the deck of the cabin, the kids collected colorful dragonflies, called cigales in French. The youngsters, myself included, called them “cigars” because we didn’t know better.
Holding cane poles, we fished with our legs dangling over the edge of the deck as we spotted turtles, snakes and an occasional gator. If any of us were lucky enough to catch a fish with the scrawny worms we used for bait, we were excited. The boy cousins playfully swung their poles at each other with hooks dangling. The bounty of sac-a-lait or catfish was scaled by my uncles and prepped by my aunts on the spot. There’s nothing as good as fried fish served fresh as an appetizer, leading up to gumbo. Much laughter followed my family’s jokes told in English with a punchline in French.
Our time together amongst the swarm of cousins was magical. A pungent smell of the swamp, tip-tap of light rain on the tin roof, mixed with a pleasing aroma of onions and sausage sauteing for a gumbo added to the experience. How our imagination ran wild wondering what lay in the marshland, especially when we listened to a chorus of bullfrogs. As cypress trees stared at us and shadows of the leafy branches swayed, we were brought back to family time. “Gumbo’s ready” call rang out and we lined up with bowl and spoon in hand.
Bless the food before us, the family beside us, and the love between us.
— Author unknown
Dixie Poche’ lives in Lafayette.