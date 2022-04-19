It's officially spring, meaning the days are warmer and sunnier.
Take advantage of this great south Louisiana weather by buying tickets for Red Stick Spice Co.'s Farm, Food & Cooking Tour.
The event takes place from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 23, beginning at Red Stick Spice, 660 Jefferson Highway. There, you will meet the company's owner and chef Anne Milneck, along with Lili Courtney, for hot tea and hearty breakfast breads.
Each student will receive an insulated tote for purchases along the way.
From there, the tour moves to the Red Stick Farmer's Market at 9 a.m. for pastries, a cup of tea and a visit with Mushroom Maggie Fullness Farm and other vendors. Transportation will be by personal vehicles.
At 10:15 a.m., the tour will stop by Iverstine Farms Butcher to talk about pasture-raised chicken, beef and pork. The Iverstine staff also will have some charcuterie fixings prepared.
At 11:30 a.m., it's to the Fullness Farm to visit with Grant and Allison Guidroz to hear about the next wave of small farming.
Finally, the tour will end at Red Stick Spice for a cooking class at 12:45 p.m.
Tickets are $175 by visiting redstickspice.com/products/farm-food-cooking-tour.
Wine dinner at Rouj Creole
Tickets are on sale for the Taste of Spain wine dinner from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, at Rouj Creole, 7601 Bluebonnet Blvd.
Six courses will be paired six Spanish wines.
Tickets are $160 by visiting sevn.ly/xo5wVUnT.
Vibing Vegan Fete
Tin Roof Brewing Co., 1624 Wyoming St., will host the "Vibing Vegan Fete," from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 24.
This event by Tamara Godfrey will be a friendly plant-based experience. Admission is free and open to all ages. Bring blankets, reusable water bottles and shopping bags, and an appetite for delicious local vegan flavor. The fete will include live music and lawn games
For more information, call (225) 377-7022 or visit tinroofbeer.com.
Sugarfield Cocktail Dinner
Tickets are on sale for the Sugarfield Cocktail Dinner from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, April 24, at Proverbial Wine Bistro, 9659 Antioch Road. Cocktails will be paired with a six-course meal.
Tickets are $160 by visiting sevn.ly/xY4aIomw.
Crawfish boil competition
Platinum Recording & Sound, Inc., will host its third annual Crawfish Boil Competition from noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, April 24 at Quarters, 4530 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd.
The event will include live entertainment, featuring N Tune with DJ Kalvo and DJ Rod B. Trophies and cash prizes will be given away. There will be five judges for the competition and inside activities for children. For reservations or more information, call (225) 445-0602.
PedalPub at Spoke & Hub
The PedalPub, the iconic party bike with a barrel, will stop by Spoke & Hub, 5412 Government St., from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, April 28.
Be seated at the PedalPub and order from the restaurant's menu. After that, take photos on the PedalPub with your meal, then post it by tagging @pedalpubbatonrouge for a chance to win a free seat on the PedalPub.
For more information, call (225) 529-3550 or visit spokeandhubbr.com.
Crawfish at St. James
St. James Episcopal Church, 205 N. Fourth St., will host its annual crawfish boil from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, April 29 in Bishops Hall.
The event will include live music and food.
For more information, call (225) 387-5141 or visit stjamesbr.org.