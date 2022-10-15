As the High Holy days of Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur ended earlier in October, the holidays didn't end for Jews. The somber High Holy Days are followed by three more joyous holidays in October.
Sukkot
Oct. 9 was the beginning of Sukkot. This is an important festival, mentioned in the Torah (Numbers 29:12-40 and Leviticus 23:33-43). It will run through Oct. 16.
It is also known as the Feast of Booths because of the structures that are built for the weeklong event. The feast recalls the journey of the Israelites through the wilderness and the shelter God provided for them.
The most recognizable symbol of the festival is the booth known as sukkah or sukkoth in the plural form. The booths look like shelters built for workers during the harvest. They are built from tree branches or bamboo and often decorated with household items. The sukkoth have at least three sides and a roof. Light and air must flow through, and the roof must allow stars to be seen.
Leviticus 23:41-42 tells the Israelites to dwell in booths for the seven days of the festival. In contemporary usage, Jews at least eat in the booth. However, many people bring furniture into the hut and decorate the hut. Some sleep there, others take time to study or relax in the booth.
Two online resources to learn about the festival are chabad.org and 18doors.org/sukkot.
Shemini Atzeret
Sukkot ends with more festivals. Oct. 16-18 is Shemini Atzeret; and Wednesday, Oct. 18, is Simchat Torah. Some Jews will celebrate the two holidays as one day.
Shemini Atzeret is mentioned in Numbers 29:35, "On the eighth day hold an assembly and do no regular work." Scripture then directs the Jews to make offerings on this day. Other than this, there is no set ritual. It is considered a day to linger.
Simchat Torah
Simchat Torah is a joyful celebration of Scripture. It is the day when the annual cycle of Torah readings ends and begins.
In the evening of Simchat Torah, the scrolls are taken from the ark and become part of a parade through the synagogue. People sing and dance with the scrolls. Many kiss the scrolls.
After the dance makes seven large circuits around the room, the Torah is opened for the final reading. However, the last verses are saved for morning.
The morning celebration is when the final verses, which tell the story of Moses' death, are read. As soon as the final phrase "in the sight of all Israel" is read, the Torah's first phrase is read, "In the beginning," starting the annual cycle again.
