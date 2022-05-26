Jambalaya time
The 55th annual Jambalaya Festival runs Friday through Sunday at 219 S. Irma Blvd., Gonzales. Head out for the cooking championship, live music, carnival rides, food and fun. jambalayafestival.net.
Visit the KIDD
In addition to Saturday and Sunday, the USS KIDD Veterans Museum will be open on Monday for Memorial Day, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tour the destroyer and learn more about and remember Louisianans who lost their lives in combat. usskidd.com.
Marches and more
The Baton Rouge Concert Band presents its Memorial Day concert at 7 p.m. Monday on the plaza at the Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Hear big band and American Songbook music, marches and patriotic compositions. The concert is free. ebrpl.com.