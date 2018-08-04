Trail dedication
WHAT: Ceremony to dedicate Jones Creek Road as a Purple Heart Trail in honor of veterans and those who were wounded during their military service
WHEN: 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 7
WHERE: EBR Jones Creek Regional Branch Library, 6222 Jones Creek Road
INFO: facebook.com/events/637761186623359/
DETAILS: In 2017, the East Baton Rouge Metro Council proclaimed Jones Creek Road as part of the Purple Heart Trail System, which was established in 1992 by the Military Order of the Purple Heart to create a symbolic and honorary system of roads, highways, bridges and other monuments that give tribute to the men and women who have been awarded the Purple Heart medal (for those wounded or killed while serving). For more information about the trail, visit purpleheart.org/PHTrail/. The dedication program will feature a statement of purpose by Councilman Dwight Hudson, a Purple Heart Day declaration and remarks by Councilwoman Denise Amoroso, whose late husband, Councilman Buddy Amoroso, was instrumental in getting the trail. An unveiling of the marker will follow, with refreshments provided by Blue Star Mothers. Members of the Patriot Guard will present the colors.
Flood program
WHAT: The Federation of Greater Baton Rouge meeting on stormwater management plan
WHEN: 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 9
WHERE: EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd.
DETAILS: The meeting is open to the public. Speakers will be Melissa Kennedy and Bryan Jones of HNTB, the engineering consulting and construction firm contracted by the city to conduct a three-phase stormwater management plan for the area, who will provide a general overview of the work they are performing for the city with the goal of reducing flood risk. Fred Raiford, the city’s director of transportation and drainage, and Kyle Huffstickler, city maintenance director, will also be on hand to discuss how the city will use and integrate HNTB’s findings into on-going maintenance operations. Reduction of flood risk with federal funding will also be discussed.