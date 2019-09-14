Naturalization workshop
WHAT: Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Baton Rouge is offering a day of free legal assistance to help qualified legal residents become U.S. citizens
WHEN: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21
WHERE: Catholic Charities, 1900 S. Acadian Thruway
REGISTER: (225) 346-0660
DETAILS: Experienced immigration attorneys and volunteers will review citizenship documents and offer assistance with applications. To qualify to become a citizen, immigrants must be at least 18 years old, possess a current Green Card, have resided in the U.S. as a permanent resident for five years (three years if living with and married to a U.S. citizen spouse) or have active or former military service. To get the best help, bring permanent resident card; passports; home addresses, criminal, education and employment history for the last five years; marriage and divorce certificates; “A” number, dates of birth and addresses of all children; and spousal information.
Civil War days
WHAT: Civil War reenactment of the October 1864 battle at Oakley Plantation
WHEN: 2 p.m. Saturday, 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 21-22. Park hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
WHERE: Audubon State Historic Site, 11788 La. 965, St. Francisville
ADMISSION: $10; $8 for seniors; $6 for students; grounds-only admission is $5 (ages 4 and older)
INFORMATION: (888) 677-2838 toll free or (225) 635-3739
DETAILS: Explore the Civil War through demonstrations of camp life and musket and cannon firing demonstrations. On Saturday, there will be open hearth cooking and medical demonstrations, with talks and hands-on demonstrations about what life was like for women of the era. Admission to the program is covered in the standard grounds fee. The site is the setting for the 200-year-old Oakley House, temporary home and inspiration to John James Audubon in the 1800s. The park includes a museum, picnic area, pavilion and nature trail. It was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1973.
College supplies giveaway
WHAT: Channeling the Motivation You Need to Excel in College Workshop & College School Supplies Giveaway
WHEN: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22
WHERE: East Baton Rouge Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd.
REGISTRATION/INFO: theamoa.org, registration form is on the Tickets to Dream page. Deadline to register is Sept. 21.
DETAILS: Academic motivational strategist Bea Gyimah and the America, My Oyster Association will host the supply giveaway and workshop, which will focus on strategies to assist undergraduate and graduate students to excel academically and be successful in other areas of their lives. Door prizes will be given away.
Breast cancer luncheon
WHAT: Perfectly Pink, A Luncheon for Life, a fundraiser for Susan G. Komen Louisiana
WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 6. Doors open and silent auction at noon; luncheon at 1:30 p.m.
WHERE: L'Auberge Casino & Hotel, 777 L'Auberge Ave.
TICKETS: $40, free for breast cancer survivors. Deadline to purchase tickets is Sept. 30 at komenLouisiana.org
DETAILS: Drs. Rixie Thompson and Julie Cupp will speak at the luncheon, which also will include a survivor fashion show by Dillard's Mall of Louisiana, a silent auction, wine pull and cash bar.
Museum celebration
WHAT: River Road African American Museum's 25-year anniversary gala
WHEN: 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6
WHERE: The Water Campus, 1110 S. River Road
TICKETS: $75 at RRAAM25th on Facebook.
DETAILS: The event will pay tribute to Louisiana's pioneers in the hair and beauty industry, including Madam C.J. Walker, America's first self-made female millionaire, and Emmittt Douglas, a former Baton Rouge businessman. Other hair care professionals to be honored are Mada Porter Edwards, Roland and Robert Irvin, Mohair Salon and Webb's Barber Shop. The event will include live entertainment and food. The museum is at 406 Charles St. in Donaldsonville. africanamericanmuseum.org.
Bridge party
WHAT: A Bridge Party
WHEN: 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7
WHERE: Bayou Teche Museum, 131 E. Main St., New Iberia
INFO/REGISTRATION: (227) 606-5977
COST: $25; includes lunch and other refreshments.
DETAILS: Prizes for high score, first and second places plus door prizes. All proceeds benefit the New Iberia Museum Foundation and work on the expansion into the adjacent Doc Voorhies Wing.