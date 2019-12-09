Ready, set, party!
From casual neighborhood gatherings to office parties to formal family holiday meals, now's the time to get your wardrobe ready.
The holidays bring us the best in velvet, sequins and lace. There is hardly an outfit that is complete without at least one of these three.
Velvet is my favorite look for parties. You can find velvet pantsuits, dresses, blazers, even shoes.
Paring a rich-colored velvet blazer with a silk camisole or light sweater is a great way to go from the office to a holiday party.
Velvet blazers can even be styled with jeans and sweaters for a fabulous casual look.
Let velvet be the star of any outfit, so keep the accessories minimal.
While velvet is one of those fabrics that can look luxe, it can quickly take a turn for the worse if you choose cheap fabrics and cuts.
Here are a few things to keep in mind when selecting a velvet piece:
Velvet looks best in rich, jewel shades. Colors such as red, navy, black, deep purple and burgundy make the fabric look regal and are great options for those formal nighttime events.
Choose smooth velvet fabric. Crinkled, crushed velvet can look cheap and tacky even if it's from a high-end designer. Smooth velvet fabric ensures that your look is classic and elegant.