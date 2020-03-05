Two years after filming in Baton Rouge, "Greyhound," a World War II naval drama scripted by and starring actor Tom Hanks, will be released this summer.

The trailer was released for the film which took over the USS Kidd WWII museum in downtown Baton Rouge in 2018.

Hanks stars as the troubled commander of a Navy destroyer, the USS Greyhound, soon after the U.S. entered World War II. The story takes place as the Greyhound is escorting a military convoy across the Atlantic Ocean in 1942, when the shipping lanes between America and its European allies were imperiled by German submarines.

Hanks adapted the script from the novel “The Good Shepherd,” published in 1955 by C.S. Forester.

The movie marks a return to Louisiana for the two-time Academy Award-winning actor, who produced and narrates the signature Beyond All Boundaries attraction at the World War II Museum in New Orleans and has been a champion for the facility since it opened 17 years ago.

