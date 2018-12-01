United Way awards
WHAT: Nominations are open for Capital Area United Way’s Brotherhood Sisterhood Awards
DEADLINE: Wednesday, Dec. 5
INFORMATION/FORMS: cauw.org/BHSHAwards
DETAILS: The awards honor individuals who have worked toward the elimination of bias, bigotry and racism across ethnic, gender and religious lines. The awards will be presented at a 7:30 a.m. breakfast Friday, Jan. 25, at the East Baton Rouge Main Library. Tickets can be purchased at the website.
Toy drive, concert
WHAT: The Office of Veteran Affairs at Baton Rouge Community College will host a toy drive and holiday concert
WHEN: 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 7
WHERE: Baton Rouge Community College, Magnolia Theatre, 201 Community College Drive
ADMISSION: A new, unwrapped toy
DETAILS: The concert will feature the 50-member Marine Forces Reserve Band.
Railroad open house
WHAT: Mid-South Model Railroad Club open house
WHEN: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8
WHERE: 11931 Richcroft Ave.
ADMISSION: Free
DETAILS: The club will run two trains — a passenger train and a freight train with Christmas-themed boxcars.
Christmas past
WHAT: Journey back into history during A Dickens of a Christmas
WHEN: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8
WHERE: Audubon State Historic Site, La. 965 in West Feliciana Parish
ADMISSION: $10 for ages 18-61; $8 for ages 62 and older; $6 for ages 6-17; free for ages 3 and younger. Grounds-only admission is $5.
INFORMATION: (888) 677-2838 or (225) 635-3739
DETAILS: The plantation will be dressed in seasonal decorations. Costumed guides will accompany visitors through the candlelit Oakley House. You can taste what’s cooking in the kitchen or enjoy the Christmas dance hosted by The Louisiana Vintage Dancers, music by the Lagniappe Dulcimers. Chestnuts will be roasting and wassail served.