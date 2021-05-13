Who says you can't throw a little LSU football into your weekend in mid-May?
Look no further than the Texas Club where former Tigers fullback Trey Gallman (2017-2018) takes the stage Friday night. The LSU grad turned alternative country singer-songwriter is making his second Texas Club appearance.
"Can’t wait to do it again this Friday!!" Prairieville native Gallman posted on Facebook this week below a photo of him performing, guitar over his shoulder, with an LSU hat on, of course.
Gallman's singles include "Down a Little Backroad" and "Colorado Coronas."
Also among shows worth checking out this week is the double bill of Hippie Witch and Killer Whale at Red Stick Social, also on Friday. Beauvoir Park is presenting the 8 p.m. show. And for a little jazz on your lunch hour, the Ed Perkins Jazz Group will play on the EBR Main Library's Outdoor Plaza at noon Tuesday.
FRIDAY
ORIGINAL MUSIC GROUP: La Divina Italian Café, 6 p.m.
2 DOMESTIC 1 IMPORT: Le Chien Brewing Company, Denham Springs, 6 p.m.
ERIC PETERS: Bottle & Tap, 7 p.m.
KEVIN AND BOX FEATURING MEGHAN MONTGOMERY: The Legacy, 7 p.m.
RAE & THE SOULSHAKERS: On the Half Shell, Prairieville, 7 p.m.
BEAUVOIR PARK PRESENTS HIPPIE WITCH & KILLER WHALE: Red Stick Social, 8 p.m.
LISTENING ROOM ALL-STARS AND SPECIAL GUESTS: Henry Turner's Listening Room, 8 p.m.
TREY GALLMAN: Texas Club, 8:30 p.m.
JOVIN WEBB: Nic's Bar, 9 p.m.
RHETT GUILLOT: 18 Steak, L'Auberge, 9 p.m.
BLUES JAM: Teddy's Juke Joint, Zachary, 9 p.m.
BAD HABIT: Drew & Willie's Sports Bar, Denham Springs, 9:30 p.m.
CARELESS WHISPER: Edge Bar, L'Auberge, 10 p.m.
SATURDAY
QUENTIN FAULKNER: Le Chien Brewing Company, Denham Springs, 6 p.m.
CODY JOHNSON/DREW PARKER: Lamar Dixon Expo Center, 6 p.m.
BEAUVOIR PARK PRESENTS HYDRA PLANE: Gallery 14, 7 p.m.
CHASE TYLER BAND: The Oasis Patio Bar & Grill, 7 p.m.
JEFF BAJON: Bottle & Tap, 7 p.m.
LONGNECK SOCIETY: On the Half Shell, Prairieville, 7 p.m.
LARRY GARNER/KARIN DANGER/TROY TURNER: Teddy's Juke Joint, Zachary
WEREWOLF: THE LEGENDARY '80s COVER BAND: Red Stick Social, 8 p.m.
SAM JOYNER BAND: Phil Brady's, 8 p.m.
ACOUSTIC SATURDAYS WITH HENRY TURNER JR. and SPECIAL GUESTS: Henry Turner's Listening Room, 8 p.m.
MARK MONISTERE: 18 Steak, L'Auberge, 9 p.m.
MAGNOLIA BAYOU: Drew & Willie's Sports Bar, Denham Springs, 9 p.m.
SUNDAY
KIRK HOLDER: On the Half Shell, Prairieville, 11 a.m.
SONGWRITER SUNDAY: Jolie Pearl Oyster Bar, 1 p.m.
OUTDOOR OLD TIME MUSIC OPEN JAM: West Baton Rouge Museum, Port Allen, 3 p.m.
KARAOKE SUNDAY: Bottle & Tap, 7 p.m.
TUESDAY
ED PERKINS JAZZ GROUP: EBR Main Library Outdoor Plaza, noon
OPEN MIC BLUES JAM: Teddy's Juke Joint, Zachary, 8 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
CAITLYN MCMORRIS: On the Half Shell, Prairieville, 6:30 p.m.
DIXIE ROSE'S ACOUSTIC CIRCLE: Teddy's Juke Joint, Zachary, 8 p.m.
THURSDAY
PETER SIMON & FRIENDS: La Divina Italian Café, 6 p.m.
AMANDA SHAW AND THE CUTE GUYS: Shaw Center River Terrace, 7:30 p.m.
BOBBY CAMPO QUARTET FEATURING JUDY DAVIS: Gino's Italian Restaurant, 8 p.m.
HENRY TURNER JR. & FLAVOR AND THE LISTENING ROOM ALL-STARS: Henry Turner Jr.'s Listening Room, 8 p.m.
BLUES JAM: Phil Brady's, 8 p.m.
