The Runnels School has donated a century-old collection of 50 mounted bird specimens — including a rare now-extinct Eskimo curlew — to the LSU Museum of Natural Science.
The last reported sighting of a live Eskimo curlew, a brown-speckled shorebird with stiltlike legs and a down-curving bill, was 60 years ago in Galveston, Texas, according to Audubon.org.
Dave Marschall, Runnels environmental science AP teacher, and Monica Bryan, former Runnels Junior/Senior High vice principal and life science teacher, were instrumental in facilitating the donation.
The collection was donated to the school in 2005 by Runnels parents Mike Steinberg and Barbara Schlichtman, who inherited it from a family member.
Bryan, who served as the school’s junior high life science teacher at the time, worked with ornithologist Richard Gibbons to identify the Eskimo curlew and other specimens in the collection. Gibbons said the Eskimo curlew is a “jewel,” adding that it would be only the second preserved specimen in the state.
Gibbons also noted that the birds in the collection, all of which migrate through Louisiana at some point in their life cycles, had been mounted about 100 years ago.
"We're excited to receive the collection, especially the Eskimo curlew," said Steve Cardiff, a collections manager at the museum. "We want it and can make sure it's protected going forward."
PEO Chapter C agrees to help fund playgrounds
At its March 9 meeting, just before the shutdown caused by the coronavirus, the PEO Chapter C club met to hear from LSU Professor Marybeth Lima at the East Baton Rouge Main Library.
Lima talked about the LSU Community Playground Project, a first-year biological engineering design course that allows her students to partner with elementary schools to design dream playgrounds. Her students also serve as reading and math friends at each school they serve, she said.
Over the years, the students have built 36 school playgrounds, serving more than 12,000 children in the Baton Rouge area, Lima said, noting the project is limited by funding. The chapter voted to make the LSU Community Playground its local project for the coming year.
Hostesses for the meeting were Linda Talbot, Nona Spence, Melinda Gray, Rose Ann Martin and JoAnn Doolos.
Brave Heart updates plans due to pandemic
Brave Heart Children In Need continues on a mission of helping kids while adjusting to stay-at-home guidelines. A subteam of the board had a virtual meeting on April 9, which included updating plans for this year in response to limitations from the virus pandemic.
Virtual attendees included Theresa Karwath, Wendi Lemoine, Karene Lynch and Mike Ansell. Brave Heart provides assistance to all parishes for children who have been removed from a home due to neglect or abuse.