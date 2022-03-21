Downsizing is a normal route for most empty nesters post-retirement, but rather than a retirement community, one Baton Rouge couple has nestled themselves among the college kids.
Thirty-two years ago, Michael and Brigid Durel moved into their 6,500-square-foot West Indies-style home in White Oak Landing with its high ceilings and wraparound porches.
“It was a really big house for us at the time, and I remember being stressed. I prayed and promised to share the home with everyone I knew,” Brigid Durel said.
True to her word, through the years the Durels hosted countless bridal and baby showers, christening celebrations, a wedding and an annual Christmas Eve potluck party tradition that neighbors, church members and co-workers attended for many years.
Their children are now grown, with homes and families of their own in Baton Rouge, and Brigid Durel said she once again found the house to be “too big.”
“We started the moving process about two years ago and told everyone it was our last Christmas party, and put the house up for sale, but didn’t get a lot of offers,” she said.
After one last “we really mean it this time” Christmas Eve party in 2020, there was a drastic upturn in the real estate market that resulted in a bidding war over the house last summer. They quickly worked to pare down house contents; certain furniture pieces found their way into their children’s homes.
Now, they live a block from the LSU campus in the same condominium they’ve owned for 12 years, and the same one each of their five children lived in during their years at LSU. The Durels decided to renovate the kids' college condo, moving in with a son and his family while they finished the work.
“We’ve had the condo totally redone with new vinyl wood floors, granite countertops, new tile in both bathrooms, new tubs, toilets, cabinet hardware, new lighting fixtures and all new appliances. We closed in the fireplace to add more storage,” she said.
The family was able to bring in several pieces from their previous home, including the dining room table normally offering seating for 12. By removing the table leaves, it now seats four and is a great focal point for the dining area.
Persian carpets, lamps and artwork in earth tones of greens and tan blend well in the new place.
“Albert Nolan was the decorator for my old house, and he used to always say, ‘think big, think grand,'” she said, due to the high ceilings in her house. "Now, it’s 'think small,'” she said.
“Our kids asked, ‘Why couldn’t it look this good when we were there?”’ she said with a smile.
Brigid Durel has enrolled in LSU textile design classes and enjoys walking to class. The couple also walk to Christ the King Church for Mass and walk and bike the LSU lakes for exercise.
“We’ve enjoyed trying out the new restaurants on this side of town. We’ve walked to a football game and recently enjoyed a music concert at LSU,” she said.
She’s joked with the few students living nearby, saying, “Oh, I hope we’re not too loud,” which has been met with a puzzling, “No, ma’am,” she laughed.
“I feel like this big change has helped me grow,” Brigid Durel said.
With no yard to mow or house to paint, the couple has had time to explore, go to classes and travel. Although they have discussed looking for another home soon, a little larger than the college condominium, for now, they are content.
“I really have all I need right here,” she said.