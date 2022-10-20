Louisiana country artist Laine Hardy says it's time to take his career in a new direction and has parted ways with his record label, Disney Music Group.
Livingston native Hardy, 22, made the announcement on Instagram this week, adding that he would be forever grateful for the support and guidance from Disney and 19 Entertainment. The latter produces ABC singing competition "American Idol," which Hardy won in 2019.
"I was just 17 years old when I first tried out for 'American Idol,' and at the time I couldn't have ever imagine where I was headed," his Instagram post also said. "Since then, I've been able to tour across America, play for our troops in Asia, and make new fans in Europe. I had to grow up quickly and am still learning more about myself every day."
In April, Hardy was arrested on an eavesdropping count, with police saying he admitted to his ex-girlfriend that he had left an audio-recording device in her Azalea Hall dormitory room and captured “very candid” conversations.
The singer cancelled several concerts immediately following the incident, but has since returned to the road, sporting longer hair than during his "Idol" days, along with a moustache and beard. He opened for singer-songwriter Riley Duckman's performance in Greenevile, Ohio, on Aug. 19.
Hardy also continues to write and record music, posting some on social media, such as "Party I Can Play" on July 25.
"I am figuring that out," Hardy posted about his career plans. "Stay tuned for what's coming next. Love ya'll."