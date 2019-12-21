It turns out being the 20th person in the express checkout was the least of my worries as I stood in line that late night in Walmart. Nearing midnight, I was certain I’d be in and out quickly. Wrong.
After perusing the tabloids, my eyes came to rest upon the adorable baby in front of me whose red, swollen eyes were staring directly into mine. His face was covered in snot and dried-up food. My eyes soon shifted from his to the tired eyes of his teenage mother as I watched her struggle to bear the weight of her burden. I suspected the squirming boy she held comprised only half of her load.
Instinctively, I held my hands out toward the baby, who willingly held his own out toward me. As the mother reluctantly released her charge, my attention turned to the arms that let him go. Nearly every inch was covered in colorful tattoos. Trying not to stare, my eyes were riveted upon the intricate patterns etched upon nearly every visible part of her body.
An even closer look — and I could hardly not look — revealed methodical, razorlike scars the tattoos were attempting to hide.
When I realized what was I was seeing, I felt my heart actually break. And not just a little bit. Attempting to disguise my shock, I pressed the baby’s snotty cheek against my chest and planted a kiss upon the crown of his head. The mother’s anguish was palpable. So was mine.
As the mother placed her few items on the belt, I knew I’d soon have to return the baby. I vainly searched my mind, and even deeper into my heart, for something meaningful to say. A heavy silence prevailed. Leaving an ocean of words unspoken, I reluctantly placed the baby back into his mother’s outstretched arms. Out of the store they went. My heart went right along with them.
I then paid for my items wishing I’d thought to pay for hers. I couldn’t “unsee” the countless cuts I intuitively knew she’d inflicted upon herself. I realized I’d not even asked her name. Here this mother had been placed upon my path, yielding a grace-filled opportunity to offer hope for her hurts; I’d blown it. Big time. The realization was crushing.
Teary-eyed, as I proceeded to the parking lot, I lifted a silent supplication for this wounded woman and her beautiful baby. While placing my purchases inside my trunk, a whimpering sound caught my attention. There, parked next to me, was the mother with her hatch open, tears streaming down her face, as she struggled to change the sniveling baby’s diaper.
Our wet eyes met.
“Don’t you dare judge me!” she spat.
“I don’t,” I silently swore.
“Yes, you do!” she challenged. “Do you really think I couldn’t see you staring at me?”
“Forgive me,” I begged. “I didn’t mean to. I know what it feels like to want to hurt yourself, and I don’t want you to ever feel that way or to hurt yourself again.”
“What a load of crap. Don’t even pretend you could understand someone like me. Why bother?” Swooping the baby up close to her heaving chest, she added, “No one else has.”
Her tears kept coming. And so did mine.
“I really do understand,” I said too quickly. “At least I think I do. I know I want to.” The incredulous look she returned told me she didn’t believe a word I’d said.
I hesitantly stepped toward her and gently touched her arm that was clutching the baby.
“I’m sorry that the hurt you hold inside compels you to hurt yourself on the outside, and that you want to hide both. I really do understand what that feels like,”
I heard myself plead.
“I know you’re not going to believe me, but you’re beautiful. I hope one day — both for your sake and the baby’s — you’ll come to believe this truth.”
Jerking away, the mother put the baby in his car seat and handed him a teething ring. Stealing a glance inside the car, it dawned on me that they were likely living in it. Grabbing my wallet, I put all my cash into the back of her car — knowing that money was only a portion of what this mother needed, the rest of which I felt bankrupt to give.
With the baby strapped in, she slammed the hatch and got in the car. I searched for parting words. None came. As I stood there, the mother drove away, likely to another spot in the deserted parking lot. Once in my car, I drove away, too.
This encounter continues to haunt me. Still. I never asked for the woman’s name or assured her that things would get better. Honestly, I wasn’t sure they would, and I knew that one more empty promise would do more harm than good.
I’ve returned to Walmart countless times hoping I would happen upon her. I haven’t. I pray someone stronger and more able has. I pray that hope and help have found her. I regret I was not able to offer both.
We may never know the hurts that others hold in their hearts, often silently and valiantly. Though I missed the mark with this young mother, she surely hit the mark with me. Because of her, I’m now bolder and braver. I step beyond my comfort zone confident in knowing that God will keep me safe within the zone of his comfort.
I still pray for this mother and her baby boy. Maybe this is the greatest gift I could give to her after all.
— Rosato lives in Mandeville