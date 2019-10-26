In 1963, I enlisted in the U.S. Army for three years. After basic training, I was assigned to the Air Defense School for a year of classes on electronic systems maintenance, after which I became an instructor.
Starting my third year of service, my teaching position was cut because fewer classes were scheduled. I received orders transferring me to retraining in artillery at the same Army post to be followed with assignment in Vietnam.
The orders were canceled the next day, and I was reassigned as an instructor in another school unit. The year passed quietly, and I returned home to continue studies at the state university.
When I turned 50, I returned to school to earn a master's degree. During my first year, the touring Moving Wall came to our campus. On a rainy night in December I stood under cover and touched the engraved names of those lost in the war. My first thought was that I am not in that somber roll call. The next thought was that someone went in my stead.
There were hundreds of thousands of men who were sent to Vietnam. I have often wondered if one went there and died in my place, unknown and alone in a jungle on the far side of the world? Was it the young recruit full of bravado and playing John Wayne? Was it the grizzled veteran, a few months shy of his 30-and-out? Was it the fine arts major, a draftee, whose music could bring great joy and move one to tears? Who mourns him still?
As I have pondered these things over the years — I'll be 78 in December — two separate and parallel images have emerged.
One is centered in the journey of Jesus from Jerusalem to Emmaus with his friends who did not recognize him. The other is the unknown soldier, tangled in thorny brush, his body broken and his face obscured in blood.
Sometimes the thoughts and the images merge and it becomes the Christ that we killed in that horrible war, and the soldier, transfigured by the Cross, will meet me on the road.
— Daughety lives in Pearl, Mississippi