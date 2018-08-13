Heather "Flash" Accardo's run in the Mongol Derby came to an early end last Friday when she fell from her horse and broke her collarbone.
Accardo, a Prairieville dental hygienist and avid horsewoman, was among 44 riders in what is billed as the world's longest and wildest horse race. Riders from around the world attempt to pass through 28 checkpoints over a 1,000-kilometer course set in Mongolia's steppes. They ride semi-feral Mongolian horses, choosing a different one at each stop.
After reaching the eighth checkpoint after three days of racing through the Asian country, Accardo was moving on when she fell from her mount and was injured about 3 miles from the checkpoint. All the riders have GPS trackers and a device that signals a need for assistance, and Accardo was brought in for medical treatment, according to the Mongol Derby Twitter feed.
Being bucked off a horse is not uncommon in the Mongol Derby because the horses are not tamed.