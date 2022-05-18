Even though it's not officially summer, those dog days are here and so is a bounty of fresh vegetables.
I am all about efficiency in my cooking these days so I can maximize relaxation time as everything slows down. I hope you find these recipes just as helpful in getting farm-fresh vegetables on your table.
My younger daughter named this soup recipe “Vichy-squash” after I described it to her as “vichyssoise but with squash.” Based on a traditional vichyssoise recipe, this one replaces the typical potatoes with summer squash. It would be equally delicious made with a mixture of zucchini and yellow squash if that’s what you have on hand.
Enjoyed chilled, this soup is a great snack after working in the yard or alongside a salad for a light lunch.
I love a hearty one-dish pasta recipe. This Italian sausage pasta hits all the marks with protein, vitamins K and C and a reasonable amount of starch (none if made with squash noodles) all in one dish. That’s great efficiency for slow summer evenings. This recipe has just a few steps or can be made ahead of time, so I don’t have to dash away from the pool to cook dinner.
Moseying through the farmers market and making the most of the produce I find there always makes me feel accomplished. I know I’m providing the most nutrients for my little family. That feeling plus recipes that cool me down or fill me up make the upcoming summer a healthier, happier season.
Vichy-squash Chilled Soup
Makes 8 (1-cup) servings. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
½ cup (1 stick) butter
2 garlic cloves, chopped
1½ pounds large leeks, coarsely chopped
3 cups low-salt chicken or vegetable broth
3 pounds yellow squash, cut into 1-inch rounds
2 cups heavy cream
1 tablespoon parsley, minced
2 tablespoons fresh chives, minced
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon black pepper
1. Melt butter in heavy stockpot over medium heat. Add garlic and leeks. Sauté until tender.
2. Pour in broth and bring to a boil.
3. Add squash and return to a boil.
4. Reduce heat, cover and simmer until squash is tender, about 20 minutes. Cool 30 minutes.
5. Puree soup in food processor or blender, working in batches if needed. Strain soup through a strainer or sieve.
6. Stir in heavy cream, parsley and chives. Season with salt and pepper.
7. Cover and refrigerate until cold, about 4 hours.
8. Ladle soup into cups and serve garnished with parsley or more chopped chives.
Creamy Italian Sausage Pasta
Makes 8 to 12 servings. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
2 pounds ground Italian sausage, mild or spicy depending on taste
2 tablespoons butter
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 small onion
3 cloves garlic, minced
8 ounces fresh spinach, approximately 7-8 cups
1 cup sun-dried tomatoes, sliced in slivers
2 cups heavy cream
5 ounces grated Parmesan cheese
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon black pepper
2 teaspoons Italian seasoning
16 ounces pasta, cooked al denté
1. In a heavy skillet or large pot, brown Italian sausage over medium-high heat until done. Drain and set aside.
2. In the same pot, melt together butter and olive oil. Over medium heat, sauté onion and garlic until onion is clear and tender.
3. Reduce heat to medium-low, add spinach and stir until wilted. Stir in sun-dried tomatoes.
4. Return sausage to the pot and stir to combine.
5. Reduce heat to low, stir in cream and parmesan cheese.
6. Season with salt, pepper and Italian seasoning.
7. Fold in cooked pasta until combined, then serve.