With the theme "Louisiana Living," Curtis Leonard Engemann and Anna David reigned as the 78th king and queen of the New Roads Lions Club on Mardi Gras.
Their identities were revealed at the 100th anniversary of the parade on Tuesday.
Engemann, a native of Marthasville, Missouri, is married to Cille Roy Engemann. Their children, William, Stephen and Reid Egemann, have served as Lions Club Dukes of Carnival. The family has lived in Pointe Coupee Parish for 45 years. Cille Engemann's aunt, Francis Lieux Dabadie, reigned as the first adult Lions queen in 1949.
The king joined the Lions Club in 1996, and has served in various offices, including as president in 2011. He's semiretired and serves as president of the Pointe Coupee Parish Farm Bureau Board. He and his wife attend St. Mary Catholic Church in New Roads.
David, a native of Ventress, is the daughter of Lion member Mark David and Samantha Green, and the stepdaughter of Lora David and Peter Green. Her brother, Clayton David, served as a duke in 2012. The queen is the granddaughter of the late Emeric and Florence David, Morgan Vosburg, of Ventress, and the late Betty Vosburg.
A graduate of LSU's E.J. Ourso College of Business, the queen received a Bachelor of Science in accounting in December 2021. During her time at LSU, she served as vice president of the national accounting organization Beta Alpha Psi, a member of the National Society of Leadership and Success, a member of Women in Business at LSU, and a student member of the Society of Louisiana Certified Public Accountants. She is interning at KPMG, an accounting firm in Houston, Texas. She plans to return to LSU for graduate school in the fall. She graduated from St. Joseph’s Academy and served as a duchess in the Lions Carnival Court of 2018.