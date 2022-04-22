More than 5,500 miles separate Baton Rouge and where the Rev. Jon Parks served as a missionary in Slovakia. But he expects his work here to be much the same.
Louisiana's capital city also has plenty of people struggling on the margins of society. The common theme of supporting those who struggle will be a focus of his role as the new executive director of the Interfaith Federation of Greater Baton Rouge. Parks is the federation’s fourth director in its 35-year history, replacing the Rev. Robin McCullough-Bade, who retired in 2021.
“As I've come to know this community, I've recognized a lot of the same issues we addressed as we worked among the Romani people in Slovakia,” Parks said. “I plan to pursue a similar calling here — supporting educational growth for all ages, seeking the health of the whole community, and bringing everyone to the table to find solutions.”
Although he only recently took his current job, Parks has been in Baton Rouge for the past year since his wife, the Rev. Tanya Parks, joined the University Baptist Church staff as children’s minister.
Parks, 45, grew up in Huntsville, Alabama, and earned divinity and church music degrees from Samford University. He served as both a music minister and pastor before the family accepted a missionary opportunity with the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship to Kosice, Slovakia, in 2012.
Their ministry was directed toward the Romani (also called Roma) ethnic group, who migrated to Europe from northwest India/the Middle East more than a millennium ago. Many of the Roma people have maintained their own language and culture.
“They are a warm and welcoming people,” Parks said. “The ones we got to know, especially in the church we worked in in Kosice, they were just beautiful, loving people.
“They’re very tight-knit. They love to be together. They’re very communal, and they understand the value of community. They watch out for each other and look out for each other in ways that, I think, we as Americans have gotten on the other end of the spectrum in terms of individuality, pushing other people away. Their music is incredible.”
However, their insular nature and nomadic history have contributed to their being persecuted by surrounding communities, which continues today, Parks said. Parks’ ministry to the Romani people included teaching English, healthy nutrition and skills to help them improve their economic conditions.
The COVID-19 pandemic shut down the ability to do face-to-face work. That, and the Parkses’ desire to have their teen-age daughters experience school in the United States and look after aging parents led them to seek new ministry opportunities. When Tanya Parks landed at University Baptist, Jon worked on the construction team at Habitat for Humanity until being selected for his current position.
“When I heard about the Interfaith Federation and how the different congregations here and the leaders come together to accomplish things, it’s that sense of partnership and togetherness … that’s so vital to me,” Parks said.
“I feel like that’s something our world needs more of if we’re going to address any of these things that are dividing along racial lines or political. It’s the coming together of people that’s going to help us address these problems.”
One of the federation’s longstanding ministries is the Holy Grill, which feeds lunch to 50 to 75 people five days a week in the Zion City neighborhood, and Parks hopes to expand on that with programs that help people climb out of poverty. As in Slovakia, literacy will be part of the agenda, as well as healthy living initiatives.
He also looks forward to resuming programs like the Sounds of Community concerts, prayer breakfasts and community dialogues that the pandemic interrupted.
“Baton Rouge is a really unique community,” he said. “It doesn’t have a perfect history — nobody does. But there are unique gifts in a community of people used to coming together around disaster and the different things that this community has faced.”