Julia McLellan was honored with three celebrations on the weekend of July 23-25 to mark her 100th birthday, which is July 27.
On the night of July 23, a family evening fried chicken “picnic” was held at the home of her son, Richard McLellan, on the R5J farm with about 40 people attending.
Her Saturday night centennial birthday dinner took place at Frank’s Restaurant in Prairieville and was attended by 70 direct descendants and eight extended family members, representing every coastal southern state from Texas through North Carolina, Arkansas, Tennessee, Kentucky and New York.
The Sunday reception was for her many church friends and former students sponsored by Parkview Baptist Church, where McLellan has been an active member and servant for over 70 years.
As part of the Saturday event, McLellan was interviewed by oldest granddaughter, Noelle McLellan Williams, and shared stories about her many travels as the child of a Baptist minister, her 50-year marriage to the late Dr. Crawford R. McLellan Sr. and her life on the south Baton Rouge farm near Woodlawn school where they raised their six children and guided each to get bachelor degrees at LSU. “What do you consider two of the most significant and important events in your life?,” she was asked. Her answer: “My salvation and my marriage.”
BRCWRT hears about fall of New Orleans
Mark Bielski spoke about his new book, "A Mortal Blow to the Confederacy: The Fall of New Orleans, 1862," to the Baton Rouge Civil War Round Table meeting July 15.
Early in the war, the Union recognized the strategic importance of the Mississippi River for transporting supplies, troops and war equipment and that the Confederacy's main port of New Orleans would have to be captured, Bielski said. New Orleans was the largest city in the Confederacy and was a main gateway for supplying the southern war effort.
The Union planned to attack New Orleans from the Gulf of Mexico with a large flotilla under the command of Adm. David Farragut. Forts Jackson and St. Phillip, 70 miles downriver from New Orleans, were the city's main defenses, he said. A furious battle in the spring of 1862 occurred as Farragut and his ships faced off with forts.
Once the Union ships passed the forts and a Confederate chain blockage across the river, Bielski said Farragut sailed relatively unimpeded to New Orleans, which surrendered to avoid a naval bombardment that would have leveled the city. The fall of New Orleans meant that a main supply point for the Confederacy was lost along with control of the lower Mississippi River.
B.R. Garden Club receives awards
Three Baton Rouge Garden Club members attended the Louisiana Garden Club Federation Summer Board Meeting in LeCompte in mid-July. Cindy Moran, immediate past president and current district director, received 2020 state awards for the club. Ruth Delhomme and Clara Earl, LGCF state officers, also attended.
The Butterfly Garden at Independence Park earned first for the LGCF's Peggy Cazes Butterfly Protection Award and honorable mention from the Deep South Garden Clubs.
Julia's Garden, a native plant garden adjacent to the Baton Rouge Garden Center Building, won first place for the LGCF Sara Gladney Landscape Design Award. Deep South Garden Clubs awarded it first as a Landscape Design Award and second for the Adopt-a-Park Award.
The club received the William C. Welch Community Landscape Design Certificate of Commendation Award from National Garden Clubs.
In the LGCF medium club category, BRGC placed second for the publicity press book and honorable mention for its yearbook. BRGC also won a gold seal for four noncompetitive awards.
Mary Ann Atkinson is Butterfly Garden chairperson. Moran was the chairperson for Julia's Garden. Mary Wilson submitted the publicity press book. JoAnn Fryling coordinated the yearbook.
Plaquemine Garden Club wins awards
Despite COVID-19 lockdowns and the pandemic, the Plaquemine Garden Club won numerous awards for 2020 from national, regional and state garden club affiliations with the National Garden Clubs, Deep South Garden Clubs and Louisiana Garden Club Federation. These are the most awards won in a single year in the club's 65-year history.
The awards, presented to the club at the Louisiana State Garden Club Summer Board Meeting in July, included:
Margo Racca Sweepstakes, LGCF, first place, presented to the club that submitted the most award applications to NGC, DSGC and LGCF; Roadside Improvement for Fort Area City Park planting of crape myrtles and sign flowerbed, first NGC, second DSGC, third LGCF; Historic Preservation, Iberville Parish Museum flowerbeds, first and second DSGC, first LGCF; Valerie Barnum Civic Development, Iberville Parish Courthouse flowerbeds, first LGCF; Sara Gladney Landscape Design Award, St. John Church flowerbeds, first NGC; Club Website, first LGCF; Club Facebook Page, first LGCF; Publicity Press Book, second LGCF; Certificate of Excellence in Horticulture, Robbie Dupont, first LGCF; Yearbook, honorable mention, LGCF; Beauty of Life Garden, honorable mention, LGCF; and Horticulture Therapy, flower bouquets brought to the elderly in nursing homes, certificate of merit, LGCF.