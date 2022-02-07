The Spanish Town Mardi Gras ball returned to a live event in an authentic nod to its reputation and history on Saturday night. Filled with fun and debauchery, this adult-themed celebration hosted by the Mystic Krewe for the Preservation of Lagniappe in Louisiana celebrated the return of its ball with a color pallete of pink and flesh, accented with sparkles and flamingos. More than 3,000 people attended the ball.
Attire ranged from tuxedos and cocktail dresses to unique pink suits and out-of-this-world costumes reminiscent of adult scenes in a movie. Guests decorated the tables in scenes that would make any grandmother blush. The beauty of the Spanish Town Ball (and the parade theme) allows anyone involved to push aside their moral boundaries and enjoy a moment of anything goes and no judgment.
Personally, my favorite game of the night was a balance challenge that included rolling a pink foam golf ball through a replica of a Spanish Town street littered with parade barricades, crowds and vehicles. It was a challenge for the sober and intoxicated alike, but a fun take on the festivities of parade day. Games and photo opportunities littered the room and often included treasures for completing or participating.
The ball honored the 2022 Krewe Royalty — Grand Marshal Raul Urdiales, Queen Anissa Jarreau, King Biggeaux Williams — and their past and future royals court, bringing together past and present float and crew members to celebrate with no itinerary other than a party. The exciting and family-like scene includes not necessarily family-friendly content for most.
The krewe and royalty are men and women many know and love — neighbors, church friends, schoolteachers, restaurant personnel, favorite doctors, nurses, lawyers or first responders. Past royalty includes folks like Scot and Laura McDavitt, Jay Dardenne, Chris Frink, Gabby Loubiere, Edwin Edwards, Clarence Buggs, Whitney Vann, Kip Holden, C.C. Lockwood, Tom Sylvest, Smiley Anders and Price LeBlanc.
This year was my second time attending the beloved Spanish Town Ball. The theme (no matter the year) is outside my comfort zone. I applaud those who encouraged me to attend and embrace the Spanish Town Ball and Court. Donning a wig and spirited costume for one night is just as fun as dressing up for a formal event. I now understand the grandeur of the Spanish Town Krewe and cannot wait to experience it again in the future.
The Ball is a memorable kickoff to the parade season in Baton Rouge. The Eddie Smith Band and Werewolf were the night's musical entertainment, and the dance floor remained packed until the lights came on in Raising Cane's River Center Ballroom. The Krewe of Spanish Town parade rolls at noon on Feb. 26, through its namesake neighborhood in downtown Baton Rouge. The Spanish Town Parade first took place in 1981. It held a "drive-thru" parade in 2021 and is excited to roll again in 2022. For more information, visit mardigrasspanishtown.com.