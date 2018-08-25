They're probably the most lovable — and the most ferocious — officers in the Baton Rouge Police Department.
You might have seen their work in the department's viral lip-sync challenge moving to Michael Jackson's 1991 hit song “Black or White."
No, not the officers on the motorcycles. These guys are the ones bounding up and over ladders and under obstacles.
They are the furry members of the department's award-winning patrol K-9 unit.
Lt. Wayne Martin is head of the unit, and, almost always with him is his partner, Second, named that because Martin is always first.
Their bond, like that of most officers and their canine companions, is as strong as brothers or best friends. The dogs actually live with the officers and their families.
Second is the unit's biggest dog, Martin says, and the only one from the United States. The other dogs are from Europe.
The 6-year-old German shepherd is currently at his “fighting weight” of 107 pounds, perfect for next month’s United States Police Canine Association Dog Trials, where the Baton Rouge Police Department typically does well.
Second and his nine fellow patrol dogs assist officers in crowd control, tracking down suspects and evidence, and searching for missing children or people. They go up ladders into attics and crouch low to get under houses. They leap over obstacles and wedge themselves between an officers legs while he's walking, something that might be necessary when an officer needs both hands. But nothing happens without the dog's handler giving the command.
Part of that is breeding and part of it is training. And a lot of training goes into making a great K-9 patrol dog.
“With a new dog and new officer, it takes 480 hours of training because we have to train you on how to train your dog,” explains Martin, who has been with the department 27 years, 24 of them working with a K-9 partner. "The dog only takes 240 hours to train, it’s the humans that take the extra 240.”
Martin and his veteran team are so good at training that they are certified by the United States Police Canine Association to train other department’s K-9 units.
“Training is really 24/7, but there are four hours of intensive training a day for the career of the dog,” he continues. “We want that dog to bond with the handler. They live with us — with our families. ... If you’re a dog, you want to be a police dog. It’s all about the dog with us.”
Martin recalled his first dog, which he got when his children were young. They soon realized they couldn’t play football in the backyard if the dog was loose because if the kids tackled dad, the dog thought he was being attacked and reacted as he’d been trained.
“We want social animals but we don’t want mean, vicious animals. They’ll bite but only on command,” says Martin, who with his colleagues does about 100 demonstrations a year to school children, churches and civic organizations. “We have to have ultimate control either through verbal cues or hand signals.”
Second is also a Special Response Team member.
“We’re on call 24 hours a day, but we mostly work at night,” says Martin. “I tell people all the time, the slowest police dog is faster than the fastest person. A slow police dog runs about 20 miles an hour.”
The K-9 patrol unit is made up almost exclusively of German shepherds, although there is one Belgian Malinois, but he’s getting up in age and will retire soon.
“We’ll replace him with a German shepherd, not because there’s anything wrong with a Malinois, but the fact is German shepherds are just easy to train,” says Martin.
The unit is also all male dogs.
“Our bomb dogs are Labradors and all female but you can’t mix them. The boys and girls don’t play well together,” he adds with a laugh.
The dogs join the unit when they're 13 to 18 months old, but never older than 2½ years. When they're 8 or 9 years old, their service is over.
“When they’re not having fun anymore, not wanting to please their handler, it’s time to retire,” says Martin.
The veteran trainer says he always shares two undeniable truths with officers joining the unit: First, they will always be covered in dog hair and slobber, and, second, their partner is not going to live their entire career.
“The officer is always given the option of keeping the dog or letting someone else take him (after the dog retires) but they always take them," Martin says. "Chances are that dog has saved your life at least once, so there’s a very special bond between the two."