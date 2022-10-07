The Mayor’s Healthy City Initiative awarded a HealthyBR grant to the Louisiana Center for Health Equity.
The initiative recognized the center's Louisiana Resources and Educational Assessments for Children’s Health project designed to improve adolescent health.
The HealthyBR initiative supports innovative approaches to addressing the existing issues of community health.
The project is a holistic approach to improving school environments and student performance. The center has partnered with Northdale Superintendent’s Academy to implement it.
The academy was chosen because it is an alternative placement school within the East Baton Rouge Parish school system.The center believes that evidence-based interventions will help find the root causes why students are put in an alternative placement location.
The Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation awarded the center a grant earlier this year. HealthyBR and the Blue Cross Foundation’s funding is key to the initiation of the program.