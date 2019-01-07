The Baton Rouge Orchid Society presented a certificate of appreciation to Joseph Boniol, floral manager at Albertson’s at Highland Road and Airline Highway, on Dec. 10 for orchid plants donated to the society’s Foster Orchids Project.
The donated plants are rebloomed by society members and donated to cancer patients at local hospitals.
The society will conduct a free plant clinic where anyone can bring plants for diagnosis of problems and cultural advice from 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 16, at the Burden Center, 4560 Essen Lane. Peter Lin will have a program on minicattleyas. He is the owner of Diamond Orchids in Southern California.
The Green Growers group will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 9, at 425 Nelson Drive. Orchids for Seniors will meet on at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 28, at Independence Park, 7500 Independence Blvd.
All meetings are open to anyone who is interested in learning more about orchid culture in the Baton Rouge-area's unique climate. Learn more about the society at batonrougeorchidsociety.com.
Music Club holds Christmas recital
The Music Club of Baton Rouge held a recital, ”We Need a Little Christmas,” Dec. 11 at the Woman’s Club.
The performance included an arrangement of “We Need a Little Christmas.” David Summers on piano accompanied mezzo-soprano Rita Lovett and soprano Rose Mary Williams. They were joined in the finale by the Bayou Brass Quintet.
Mark Courter and David Wallace, trumpets; Ellen Bordelon, horn; Richard Johnson, trombone; and Louis Bordelon, tuba, played a carol medley.
Lovett sang “The Christmas Tree" and "The Shepherds," accompanied by pianist Richard Webb. Soprano Celeste Angelle Veillon, Williams and Lovett sang John Rutter’s “What Sweeter Music,” accompanied by Ruth Roland on violin.
Veillon was program chair. Lorice Say and Alice Luno co-chaired the hospitality committee, which provided refreshments. They were assisted by Alice Ducote, Thelma Herthum, Jane Honeycutt, Gary Jinks, Ramona Veillon and Patty Ruth Wilkinson.
