“Jambalaya” was playing when we entered the Hank Williams Museum in downtown Montgomery. Jeff Petty, who operates the museum with his wife, Beth, wasn’t surprised when we mentioned we hailed from Louisiana.
“That happens all the time,” Petty said.
Apparently other visitors to the museum, dedicated to one of the most prolific American musicians, have felt Williams’ presence inside the establishment or had favorite songs play upon their arrival. It still gave us pause.
Williams isn’t the only famous person who called Montgomery home, or spent time in Alabama's capital city, but Petty’s museum and Williams’s gravesite attract visitors from around the world.
“We’ve become the center of all things Hank,” Petty said.
The Hillbilly Shakespeare
Travel north up Interstate 65 along the Hank Williams Trail and visitors will pass Mount Olive, where Hiram “Hank” Williams was born in 1923; Greenville, his boyhood home; and then Montgomery, where Williams lived from 1937-48. His mother, Lillie Williams, ran a boarding house at several sites in downtown Montgomery, including one next to the Jefferson Davis Hotel where Hank sung on the radio station, WSFA.
He started early. At age 14, Williams won his first talent show at the city’s Empire Theater with his song, “WPA Blues.”
“He won so many times they asked him not to come back,” Petty said.
It was at Alabama logging camps where Williams met Africa American blues musician Rufus “Tee-Tot” Payne.
“He taught him the blues,” Petty explained. “More importantly, he taught Hank how to play to a crowd. That was something that never left Hank. He had the ability to command a stage.”
Williams went on to perform on the Louisiana Hayride, the Armed Forces Radio and with Dudley LeBlanc on the Hadacol Caravan, a Louisiana-based road show that featured big-name stars such as Bob Hope. On Williams’ 1949 Grand Ole Opry debut, he received six encores.
“That never had or since happened at the Grand Ole Opry,” Petty said.
Williams died young, on New Year’s Day 1953, but his short career included 225 recordings and 128 original songs, according to Petty.
Shakespeare in the Park
On the other end of town lies an equity theater the Bard would have envied.
The 790-seat theater of the Alabama Shakespeare Festival opens its doors for its 51st season this fall with a program of original plays, old standards, musicals and, of course, Shakespeare (this season will include the “The Tempest,” "It's a Wonderful Life" (a radio play) and "Cabaret"). Performances range from an original one-person “Christmas Carol” to the upcoming “Jubilee,” based on the a cappella African American ensemble born on the campus of Fisk University.
There’s also the 260-Black Box theater, the Southern Writers Festival of New Plays and the outdoor amphitheater where music and Shakespeare productions are held within one of the few Shakespeare gardens of the world.
The complex rests inside a 300-acre cultural park that includes the Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts, open daily and home to 4,000 works of art, mostly American pieces from the colonial era to the present. Visitors can easily spend hours enjoying the artwork, but also the creative ArtWorks Gallery for children that’s also fascinating for grown-ups. The Verde Café serves up fresh, seasonal ingredients — don’t miss the pimento cheese — and the museum hosts special events such as a Second Tuesday evening stroll and the Nov. 19 Arts Market.
Historic Attractions
No visit to Montgomery is complete without visiting its numerous museums dedicated to African American heritage and the Civil Rights Movement. The Rosa Parks Museum details the Montgomery Bus Boycott, initiated by Parks when she refused to sit in the bus’s Black section in 1955, and the Legacy Museum, which examines African American history from enslavement to mass incarceration. The latter includes admission to the National Memorial for Peace & Justice, the only U.S. memorial dedicated to the memory of those terrorized by lynching.
A great way to receive an overview of the city’s Black history is with Legendary Tours with Wanda Battle. A Montgomery native, Battle takes visitors to sites such as the Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church, where the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. preached and helped organize the bus boycott. Battle’s tours exude warmth, bringing King’s legacy to life.
“Even though Dexter is Baptist, King’s message was universal: love is the foundation of all faiths,” Battle said as we toured the church. “Love is the greatest power there is. It always wins out over hate.”
If you go
Springhill Suites on Coosa Street downtown, across from the Montgomery Biscuits minor league stadium, makes for an ideal home base. Many attractions, restaurants and the riverfront are a short walk away from the modern hotel housed in a former warehouse.
Hank Williams, Zelda and F. Scott Fitzgerald and Martin Luther King Jr. all frequented Chris’s Hot Dogs, a fun downtown eatery that’s been around for 102 years. For more upscale dining, Ravello Ristorante serves up high-end Italian and Southern dishes within a renovated 1920s bank building. Central, housed inside an 1890 grocery warehouse, offers a more casual atmosphere but its dishes have been winning accolades.
Before you leave town, however, it’s imperative to stop at Prevail coffee shop for an Alabama Stinger, a signature drink that’s sweet, creamy, packed with espresso and oh, so delicious.