FRIDAY
SWEETS, EATS, TREATS AND SHOPPING AT THE WURST: 6 p.m., The Wurst Biergarten, 537 Jefferson St., Lafayette. A public "barket" highlighting dog and pet events and vendors from noon to 5 p.m., then featuring local vendors and artists 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
"THE VELVET REVOLUTION — 30 YEARS LATER": 7:30 p.m., Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W Vermilionville St., Lafayette. Slovakian music legends Filip Pogady (violin) and Peter Breiner (composer, piano, and conductor) join the ASO Chamber Orchestra for a one-night-only concert in commemoration of the fall of Communism and the birth of the nation of Slovakia.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
IHMC FALL FESTIVAL: 5 p.m., Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church Lafayette, 818 12th St. Lafayette. A family-friendly festival and fundraiser for Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. ihmchurchlafayette.com.
SATURDAY
2ND ANNUAL FALL BRUNCH CRAWL: 10 a.m., Social Entertainment, 409 Lee Ave., Ste 4, Lafayette. Complementary brunch samples provided by Tony Chachere's and brunch cocktail samples provided by the crawl stops.
BARK IN THE PARK: 10 a.m., Girard Park, 500 Girard Park Drive, Lafayette. The event also features games, fun jumps, and rides for children. Pamper your pups with our doggy spa services, photo booth and doggy contests.
NATIVE AMERICAN CULTURE DAY: 10 a.m., Vermilionville, 300 Fisher Road, Lafayette. Representatives from many of Louisiana’s Native American tribes and tribal communities will be throughout the village sharing their living culture through crafts, music, dance, storytelling and other cultural exchange.
LES MAINS GUIDÉES — FLINT KNAPPING: 10 a.m., Vermilionville, 300 Fisher Road, Lafayette. Gary Perry from the Avogel Tribe will go over the basic techniques that Native Americans from around the country used to shape and craft flint and stone into tools and weapons.
ONGOING
ACADIANA CENTER FOR THE ARTS: 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. "PACE 20: Twenty Years of Teaching Artists," through Saturday. acadianacenterforthearts.org.
CHILDREN'S MUSEUM OF ACADIANA: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 201 E. Congress St., Lafayette. $7. Free for ages 1 and younger. childrensmuseumofacadiana.com.
HILLIARD UNIVERSITY ART MUSEUM: Featuring "Gisela Colon: Pods," through Aug. 24; Yoga in the Galleries at 11 a.m. on the second Saturday of the month; guided tour at 2 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette. hilliardmuseum.org.
HUB CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Oil Center, 427 Heymann St., Lafayette. First and third Saturdays include an arts weekend. lafayettehubcitymarket.com.
LAFAYETTE FARMERS AND ARTISAN MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Moncus Park, 2913 Johnston St., Lafayette. Includes a Cajun jam at 9 a.m. marketatmoncuspark.com.
LAFAYETTE SCIENCE MUSEUM: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. 433 Jefferson St., Lafayette. lafayettesciencemuseum.org.
ROSEDOWN PLANTATION STATE HISTORIC SITE: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. La. 10, St. Francisville. Daily tours hourly; final tour starts at 4 p.m., museum/historic buildings, historic and/or nature programs, concessions and gift shop, picnic areas. lastateparks.com.
Compiled by Marchaund Jones