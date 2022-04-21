New Iberia country rapper Justin Champagne could be the next big thing.
At least Snoop Dogg thinks so.
After they played to a sold-out crowd of 10,000-plus in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, on Tuesday night, Snoop Dogg began addressing his opening act as "Up Next."
The audience was "treated to a half hour high-energy electric performance from Champagne, who opened his set with 'BackRoads' and closed with 'When I Pull Up' and literal fireworks," according to Evolution PR Nashville.
Meanwhile, Champagne, who's built up a broad fan base through YouTube and Spotify, released single “I’m The One,” a Latin remix featuring El Taiger, on May 15. The song "boasts a swaggy electronic beat infused in the track with the pre-existing organic rock and country guitars," a news release says. The single is now on Spotify’s Wild Country and Country Latino and Apple’s New In Country and The Crossroads playlists.
Also, Champagne’s sultry break-up anthem “Refill” is set for release Friday, and will be included on his "If She Ain’t Country" EP dropping May 6.
Champagne's genre-bending music is described as "a gumbo of hip-hop, country, hook-heavy pop, and hard rock, glued together by a hometown hero who raps and sings not only about his own experience, but also about the country lifestyles of his neighbors in the Deep South and beyond."
Tuesday's show was the first of Snoop Dogg's "Dogg Day of Blaze Tour," which will hit Moline, Illinois, Thursday; Bonner Springs, Kansas, Friday; St. Charles, Missouri, Saturday; Corbin, Kentucky, May 7; and Las Vegas, May 14.
For more information and tickets, visit https://www.ticketmaster.com/snoop-dogg-tickets/artist/763942.