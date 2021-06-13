I am not what you would call a handyman. But I figured I didn’t have to be in order to assemble the patio furniture I ordered.
The giant box was delivered on a day my wife would be gone, which was perfect for my purposes. I could surprise her with the assembled piece when she returned home, and she could avoid witnessing the catastrophe that inevitably accompanies my handiwork.
It took me only 40 minutes and two abraded knuckles to open the box.
The first page of the instruction booklet described the parts enclosed and the tools needed. The page also contained a drawing of two featureless gingerbread men holding each other’s fingerless hand.
I checked my pantry before leaving for the grocery store where I purchased the cookie ingredients I didn’t have, namely ground ginger, nutmeg and molasses. Four hours later, I had baked two featureless, fingerless gingerbread men. Actually, they more closely resembled gingerbread manatees, but I thought they would work.
By the time I started the furniture assembly, the day was getting late, and the mosquitoes were out.
Two hours into it, I was weak from blood loss and expended rage.
As it turned out, the instruction drawings were not meant to depict a progressive gingerbread couple. The drawings were supposed to convey the admonition that two humans — composed of flesh and blood, not baking soda and brown sugar — were required for assembly.
I found it difficult to believe only two people could put together the weatherproof chaise lounge I had wrestled all day. A fully-staffed pit crew of robotic furniture makers, maybe.
But by midnight, I alone had assembled … something.
As I lay on a gurney nibbling my tools, I could see through the rear window of the ambulance that I had accomplished my mission using 16 fewer parts than I had been allotted.
True, no human could lounge on the contraption, but I did see potential for using it as a loom, or, perhaps, a printing press. I didn’t care.
I was, by then, too feverish to care about much. I could still feel pride, however. And I knew my wife would say she loved it.
