Need a little extra kick to get you going in the morning? Well, you're in luck.
On Thursday, Sept. 29, Shipley Do-Nuts at 4075 Nicholson Drive and 5565 Essen Lane are giving away free medium cups of House Blend coffee to Baton Rouge residents with any purchase in celebration of National Coffee Day. Guests can redeem this offer online or in-store with code COFFEE929.
Shipley recently rolled out its brand-new coffee line at its more than 300 locations. The coffee is a proprietary blend of ethically sourced Central and South American coffee beans that are medium-roasted for hot brew. Shipley also introduced two flavors of premium cold brew in Bold Black and Salted Caramel.
For more information, visit shipleydonuts.com.
Brew at the Zoo
Tickets are on sale for the Baton Rouge Zoo Foundation's eighth annual Brew at the Zoo, set for 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at BREC's Greater Baton Rouge Zoo, 3601 Thomas Road.
Guests age 21 and older can experience an evening of food tasting, beer tasting and live music. Come and sample dozens of craft beers and munch on pub favorites, or show off your “safari chic” style.
The event will happen rain or shine. Tickets are $25-$100 and can be purchased by visiting brzoobrew.ticketbud.com/brew-at-the-zoo-2022.
Pop-up dinner
Tickets are on sale for the Evolution Pop-up Dinner from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, at Soulshine Kitchen & Bar, 144 W. Chimes St.
This dinner concept by Danny Wilson will feature five courses, cocktail pairings and one introspective journey into the mind. With a natural selection of local ingredients, past experiences, mentors, family and friends, this tasting menu will bring your tastebuds out of the dark ages and into the light.
Seating will stop at 6:50 p.m. with the first course served at 7 p.m. Tickets are $100 and can be purchased by visiting eventbrite.com/e/evolution-pop-up-dinner-at-soulshine-kitchen-bar-tickets-425795805717.
Vodka pairing dinner
Sullivan's Steakhouse, 5252 Corporate Blvd., is accepting reservations for its Refreshing Spirits Vodka Pairing Dinner from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29.
The evening will offer four courses of chef-curated dishes paired with Tito's vodka cocktails.
Cost is $85 per person. Space is limited. Reserve your spot by visiting sullivanssteakhouse.com/promotions/vodka-pairing-dinner.
Halloween cookies
Tickets are on sale for a Halloween Cookie Class at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, at Le Mercantile de Louisiane, 13560 Coursey Blvd.
Registration includes six Halloween-themed cookies, icing and hands-on instruction. Tickets are $40 and can be purchased by visiting lemercantiledelouisiane.com/products/halloween-cookie-class-10-16-2022-2pm.
Family Night at Freddy's
Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, 6464 Siegen Lane, will host Family Night from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4.
The event will offer a free Kids Meal with an Adult Combo Meal Purchase, raffles and giveaways and more fun activities.
For more information, call (225) 757-6257.
Supper Stroll
Tickets are on sale for the Fall For Us! Supper Stroll at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, at Red Stick Spice Company, 660 Jefferson Highway.
The stroll will include stops at Reginelli's Pizza, Jed's Local Louisiana PoBoys, Red Stick Spice Company and SoGo Tea Bar.
Tickets are $75 and can be purchased by visiting redstickspice.com/products/fall-for-us-mid-city-south-supper-stroll.