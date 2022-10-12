Doktor Kaboom is back, and he's bringing a cache of science and math with him.
Wait, science and math? What's fun about that, right?
Right?
Well, you haven't met Doktor Kaboom, who has a way of making his audiences laugh while teaching them a few lessons along the way. And that's important, because kids make up the bulk of his audiences.
And though it hasn't been scientifically proven, it's a known fact that kids love to laugh. Doktor Kaboom does, too.
So the show is a win-win for David Epley, who plays the good "doktor," and will be taking the Manship Theatre stage at 2 p.m. Sunday.
Epley has been on the road with Doktor Kaboom worldwide for 16 years, but the Manship Theatre is special to him.
"The Manship Theatre was one of the first theaters to have us and they bring us back every year," Epley said. "And I love the audiences at the Manship Theatre. There's always been a large group of home-school kids. My wife and I home-schooled our daughter for a year, but it didn't work out. So, I applaud anyone who is doing that and doing it right."
Epley speaks from his home in Seattle, Washington. His live performances are always in demand, which means he's always traveling. But he doesn't mind.
Live performance is Epley's passion. Sure, TikTok and YouTube offer opportunities for instant online audiences, but it's not the same as interacting with an audience.
Besides, what fun would it be for Epley to make someone laugh when he couldn't share that laugh with them?
And speaking of laughter, Epley will be stirring a healthy mix of it into Sunday's show, "Doktor Kaboom: Look Out! Science is Coming."
This show is actually a reprisal of the first Epley performed on stage. Not to worry — it's unlikely that his younger audiences have seen it.
"I'm at that point where some of the audience members are adults and tell me they saw me when they were kids," he said. "One audience member recently reached out to tell me that he was 14 when I had him come on stage, and he can't wait until his daughter is old enough to bring to the show."
That's really an important part of being Doktor Kaboom for Epley, knowing that his show has reached so many kids. Adults, too.
"It's just amazing just how much about science that we, as the general public, don't know," Epley said. "Science is like an iceberg with only about 10% sticking out of the water, and we only learn about that 10%. There's just so much that we aren't taught."
Well, Epley did learn more about science than most students in middle and high school. His dream was to be a scientist, and he even studied at the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics in hope of becoming a chemical engineer.
But Epley also discovered a love for acting and spent the next 20 years writing, performing and directing original interactive comedy shows across the United States and Canada.
Then came the moment when Epley decided to mix his love of science and math with that of acting.
So, Doktor Kaboom took the stage and the show's popularity skyrocketed, so much that it sold out at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., in its fourth year.
That’s an experience that stays with Epley.
“I never thought I’d be playing there,” he said.
In the meantime, Epley looks forward to returning to Baton Rouge. He never has a lot of time to go sightseeing, but he does make time to eat something good.
"I look forward to the food," he said. "Always the food."
And between meals, he'll be offering up something special for his Baton Rouge audience. Though this show has been done before, it'll be different this time around.
"These days, I pretty much do things on the fly," Epley said. "That's the great part about performing live. A joke will come up in the moment or a story, and I can share them on the spot."
And in the end, maybe some kids will learn a new thing or two about science and math while having fun along the way.
'Doktor Kaboom: Look Out! Science is Coming'
2 p.m. Sunday
Manship Theatre in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St.
$20
(225) 344-0334 or manshiptheatre.org.