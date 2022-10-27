Over the course of five decades, Baton Rouge freelance writer Ruth Laney returned again and again to the intertwined subjects of Ernest J. Gaines and Cherie Quarters.
In “Cherie Quarters: The Place and the People That Inspired Ernest J. Gaines,” Laney chronicles the acclaimed author of “A Lesson Before Dying” and the vanished Pointe Coupée Parish community that shaped him.
“I don’t doubt that there have been so many communities like Cherie Quarters, but Ernie’s community is the one that produced him,” Laney said of her book’s dual focus.
Laney’s first story about Gaines, “A Conversation with Ernest Gaines,” appeared in a 1974 issue of The Southern Review. Last week, 50 years after she met Gaines, LSU Press published “Cherie Quarters." Laney’s first book, the extensively illustrated volume combines biographical material about Gaines with chapters about Cherie Quarters and its residents plus Laney’s memories of her friendship with the writer.
Laney’s first interview with Gaines launched her feature writing career. She subsequently wrote for The Advocate, Louisiana Cultural Vistas, Country Roads and the national magazines People, Time, Travel + Leisure, Track & Field News, Runner’s World and Family Circle.
Laney met Gaines in 1972 in the offices of LSU Press, the same day he read one of his short stories for creative writing students and the English department faculty.
“I was inspired by how moving it was hearing him read that story,” Laney said last week in her book-filled home.
When people tell her they’re interested in reading Gaines, Laney offers an unexpected suggestion.
“Most of them say they’re reading ‘A Lesson Before Dying,’ ” she said. “That’s the most famous book. But I tell them to read the short stories. The story he read that day at LSU (‘Just Like a Tree’) is so touching and funny. That’s one of the things I love about his writing — the humor comes through even in the saddest stories.”
“A Lesson Before Dying,” published in 1993, received the National Book Critics Circle Award, Louisiana Literary Award, Southern Book Award for Fiction and Langston Hughes Award. In 1997, the novel rose to much greater fame after being named an Oprah Book Club selection. But Gaines’ work had entered the mainstream two decades before, when the film adaptation of his 1971 novel, “The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman,” became a television event in 1974. The film later won nine Emmy Awards, including Cicely Tyson’s best actress award for the title role.
Even after the success of "Miss Jane Pittman," writing did not provide Gaines with a comfortable living. In 1981, he accepted the University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s offer to be visiting professor of creative writing. In 1983, he returned to UL-Lafayette to be writer-in-residence.
Laney, after writing print stories about Gaines for years, wrote and co-produced the 1993 LPB documentary “Ernest J. Gaines: Louisiana Stories.” She began work on the Gaines and Cherie Quarters book in 1996. Compelled to meet a requirement of a research and publication grant from the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities, she completed a first draft of the book that same year.
Encouraged by the late Gerry Anders, a friend at LSU Press, Laney submitted the manuscript to the press in 1997. But the project drifted after she accepted two consecutive full-time jobs and LSU Press experienced staff turnover. Laney didn’t dedicate herself to completing the book until 2016, the year that professional organizer Alyssa Trosclair encouraged her to make the book her top priority.
Gaines’ many honors included the MacArthur Fellowship, National Humanities Medal and National Medal of the Arts. His death on Nov. 5, 2019, at 86 years old was a national news story.
Laney learned of Gaines’ passing during a distraught phone call from the writer’s lifelong friend, David Biben. At first, she thought of how she would never see her friend of nearly 50 years again. But then her thoughts turned to Gaines’ greater community of friends and family.
“All the people who I knew who would be affected by his death,” she said. “I felt for the people close to him.”
