When the Old State Capitol booked an exhibit on George Washington two years ago, there was no way to know that when it opened this month the nation would be rethinking its Founding Fathers.
“Washington: The Myths and the Man” will be running through Oct. 17. While Washington’s ownership of slaves on his Virginia plantation is not the focal point of the exhibit, it’s an inescapable part of the story in the summer of Black Lives Matter.
“Sometimes, you just sort of need a refresher that this person isn’t the romantic myth that you thought of him, chopping down the cherry tree and all that, that everything he touched was gold and that everything he did was good and he knew exactly what he wanted,” said Lauren Davis, state museum system curator. "That certainly was not the case."
“Perhaps it is good timing in the sense that people can learn a little bit about him and the struggles, the questions he had for his life, some of the things he did that, as we look back on it, that we don’t necessarily want to celebrate.”
Celebration, of course, has been the primary reflection on Washington for his successful leadership of the Continental Army during the Revolutionary War and his two terms as the nation’s first president. A big visual part of the exhibit are paintings that helped create the romantic image of his public and private life.
Ten paintings by Jean Leon Gerome Ferris illustrate how Washington continued to be immortalized more than a century after his death in 1799.
In the early 1900s, Ferris painted dozens of scenes depicting the nation’s founding and early history, many involving Washington in scenes that didn’t scrupulously adhere to the facts. For instance, in his “The Victory Ball, 1781” painting, Washington cuts a dashing figure on the dance floor in celebration of the Revolutionary War victory over Great Britain. But, as accompanying information to the painting points out, Washington did not attend the ball, having been called away by the death of his stepson.
Visitors entering the first room of the exhibit can turn right to begin a roughly chronological account of Washington’s life, including a facsimile of Parson Weems’ biography that invented the famous cherry-tree fable of Washington’s youth, his decision not to follow his brother into naval service, his pre-Revolutionary War military service, his courtship of Martha Dandridge Custis and his being called to serve as the colonies’ top army commander.
An adjoining room details Washington’s presidency, attention to his plantation, his life in retirement and death. By his life’s end, Washington owned more than 300 slaves.
The exhibit, on loan from the Virginia Museum of History and Culture, depicts Washington as someone who would have been content just being a landed aristocrat, but accepted higher military and political callings reluctantly. But not too reluctantly: It notes that, despite protestations of unworthiness, Washington wore a military uniform to the Second Continental Congress, a move that seemed designed to encourage his selection as the top military commander.
His presidency set precedents for all who followed, including his willingness to serve only two terms despite popularity that likely would have ensured his reelection had he chosen to remain.
“He really had to work it all out: ‘Now, I’m president. What are the rules? How do we handle foreign diplomats? How do we handle our new relationship with Great Britain?’ ” Davis said. “It was completely brand new, and a lot of it fell on his shoulders.”