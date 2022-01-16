CASA names new board members
The Capital Area CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) Association has announced its 2022 Board of Directors.
Executive Committee members include Rob Woosley, chair; Bebe Landry, vice chair; Angella Landry, secretary; and Kathy Persac, treasurer. Newly elected to the board are Dawn Gajan, Elizabeth Harper, Jenny Kurz, Brennan “Bea” McNamee, Joffree Meek and Steve Strohschein. Returning members include Mary Jane Dillenberger, Chester Burnett, Hannah Calandro, Jeff Calmes, Jan Cassidy, Chavanne C. Debetaz, David Faulk, Brad French, Machaela Golden, Roy Hebert, Tamara Mayo, Chris McGhee and Patrick Michaels.
CASA volunteers advocate for abused and neglected youth living in foster care to help them reach safe, permanent homes. Volunteers are needed for CASA to provide an advocate for every child who needs a voice. Currently, there are more than 70 children who are in need of a CASA volunteer.
No special background is required. The first step to getting involved is to attend a 30-minute virtual informational session. To register for an orientation, volunteers can visit casabr.org and click on volunteer at the top of the homepage or email volunteer@casabr.org.
Torchbearer Beta names sweetheart
Torchbearer Beta Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi met Jan. 10 at Suzanne Ishler's home.
Members elected Virginia Huffman to represent Torchbearer Beta as their 2022 Sweetheart at the Baton Rouge Beta Sigma Phi City Council Sweetheart Tea Sunday, Feb. 13, at Greystone Country Club in Denham Springs.
For their recent social, members and their spouses went to La Divinia Café and viewed the art exhibit by St. James Place residents.
Jean Leyda presented a program on Valentine's Day and chocolate. She said Valentine’s Day as a holiday was started in the 1840s in the English-speaking world. Richard Cadbury, of a British chocolate manufacturing family and responsible for sales, improved its technique, making a more palatable chocolate than most Britons had ever tasted. Cadbury produced many varieties of what was then called “eating chocolate.” Recognizing the great marketing opportunity for new chocolates, he started selling the candy in beautifully decorated boxes that he designed himself. Leyda presented each sorority sister with a heart-shaped box of chocolate candy.