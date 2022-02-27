Gerard Bourgeois and Emma Levert Aucoin reigned as King and Queen Hephaestus LXI at the krewe's Mardi Gras Ball on Saturday at the Morgan City Municipal Auditorium.
Hephaestus is Morgan City’s oldest chartered krewe.
Bourgeois is married to Ruth Bourgeois and they have two daughters, Natalie and Madeline. He is an estate planning and business attorney, practicing at Bourgeois Law, LLC., Morgan City.
Bourgeois follows former family krewe royalty including father, Dr. Melvin Bourgeois (King Hephaestus XXV); sister, Therese Bourgeois Smith (Queen Hephaestus XXXII); niece, Caitlyn Bourgeois Minton (Queen Hephaestus LII); and brother, Dr. Robert Bourgeois (King Hephaestus LVI).
The queen is the daughter of Michelle Hunter Trapp and Judge Gregory P. Aucoin. A graduate of LSU, she's now a first-year law student at Loyola University New Orleans College of Law.
Aucoin's former family krewe royalty are aunt, Cynthia Aucoin (Queen Hephaestus XIII); grandfather, M.D. Shannon III (King Hephaestus XXIV); grandmother, Colleen Whitley Hunter (Queen Hephaestus XXVIII); and sister, Mary Frances Aucoin (Queen Hephaestus LIX).
The theme of the 2022 court and ball was “Poseidon’s Realm.” Krewe Captain Michael Wise portrayed the aforementioned ancient, fierce god of the sea.
The maids and dukes represented the aspects of Poseidon’s magical world.
The Magnificent Ocean, Lexi Landry, is the daughter of Ryan and Stacey Landry, and was escorted by Casey Shannon. The Coral Reef, Emily Colgin, is the daughter of Clint and Nicole Colgin. Her escort was Andy Walker. The Fish of the Sea, Rayne Hotard, is the daughter of Brandon and Sheli Hotard, and Jamie Hotard. Her escort was Austin Adams. Portraying Pirate’s Treasure, Katie Conrad's parents are Kenneth and Rosalind Conrad. Parker Conrad escorted her. Representing Monsters of the Deep, Kennedy Grizzaffi is the daughter of Frank “Boo” and Jodi Grizzaffi. She was escorted by Jonathan Scully. Depicting The Lost City of Atlantis, Madeline Bourgeois' parents are Gerard and Ruth Bourgeois. Grant Smith was her escort.
Pages to the king were Henry Matte, son of Eric and Brittany Matte; and Reid Stanley, son of Casey and Stephanie Stanley.
Pages to the queen were Emma Reasoner, daughter of Michael and Jennifer Reasoner; and Kate Murray, daughter of Virgil and Elizabeth Murray.
Court heralds were Winston Aucoin, son of Dwayne and Michelle Aucoin; and Andrew Walker, whose parents are Andy and Heather Walker.
Gift bearers were Aria Matte, daughter of Eric and Brittany Matte; and Ellison Walker, daughter of Andy and Heather Walker.
Knights of Hephaestus were Dwayne Aucoin, Gary Hover, John B. Hover and Garret LeBlanc.
Entertainment was provided by Dance World. Following the ball, a royal breakfast was served to guests.
The parade rolls at 2 p.m. Tuesday in Morgan City.