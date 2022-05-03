Louisiana's 2019 "American Idol" winner Laine Hardy and Laci Kaye Booth, a Top 5 finalist that season, led off duet performances for "The Great Idol Reunion" show on ABC Monday night.
As the pair rocked the Stevie Nicks/Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers 1981 hit "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around," the only technical difference from the five other duets that followed was the small disclaimer that flashed briefly on the screen, "Previously Recorded."
The show, which celebrated the singing competition series' 20th anniversary, was taped in Los Angeles in early April. Back at home, Livingston native Hardy was arrested Friday on an eavesdropping count, with police saying he admitted to his ex-girlfriend that he had left an audio-recording device in her dormitory room and captured “very candid” conversations. He was released Friday afternoon on his own recognizance.
"We're doing this again. It's surreal," Hardy, 21, told Booth in their pre-performance interview.
An "Idol" archive clip showed the moment after Hardy's 2018 show audition when judge Luke Bryan predicted, "I think if you ain't careful you might win 'American Idol.'"
The shy, fresh-faced high schol teen blushed and covered his mouth in amazement. Flash forward to Monday night, when Hardy looked totally in his element, taking the stage in a silver suit, with moustache and scruffy beard, his Les Paul guitar strapped over his shoulder.
The trio of "Idol" judges — Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie — watched wide-eyed and grinning as their former mentees commanded the stage.
Perry, who often professed a crush on Hardy during Season 19, leaned back in her chair, arm to her forehead, swooning. After the standing ovation following the song, Bryan fanned an "overwhelmed" Perry.
"You both sound amazing. Welcome back to 'American Idol,'" said Richie.
"I was slayed when you came on the stage," Perry directed to Hardy. "I was like, 'Who is this guy?' 'Was he in "A Star in Born"?' You guys are legit it."
"Thank you for making 'Idol' so proud," host Ryan Seacrest told Hardy and Booth afterward.
Also on the hour-long show, Baton Rouge native and original "Idol" judge Randy Jackson returned to the judge's table, taking Bryan's chair in a brief comic bit between performances.
"You see all this talent out here — Kelly (Clarkson), Carrie (Underwood), Ruben (Studdard) — you see all these great talents. We did something right and these guys are continuing the tradition," Jackson said, motioning to the present panel.
"American Idol" airs at 7 p.m. Sundays and Mondays on ABC.