God had something “greater” for the former Darlington Church of God in Christ.
The 100-year-old church in Greensburg just had to go through a funeral home and various other obstacles to become the relocated Greater Darlington Church of God in Christ.
After taking on 4 feet of water during the 2016 flood that left it severely damaged, the church was advised to move from its secluded sanctuary at 2295 Otis and Willie Matthews Road.
“It was really devastating,” said Elder Frederick Skinner, the church’s pastor since 2013. “Our building was completely flooded. We had our church cemetery as well that was destroyed.”
The church then held services in a local funeral home chapel for more than three years while rebuilding. Greater Darlington was completed in May 2020 at 8880 La. 10, about five miles away from the original location.
“When we built the new sanctuary, we christened it ‘greater’ because it had really proven the fact that God took our challenges and made us greater out of it,” he said. “God brought us from a place in the woods that was secluded, that you had to be looking for us to find us, that he now put us in a more visible location with an edifice that I believe he can get the glory out of.”
Skinner, 45, said the three years waiting to rebuild presented challenges, such as securing bank financing and raising funds.
“People dug deep into their pockets because they wanted to see the church come back,” he said. “We had been there all those years impacting our community, and they wanted to see us come back. And we just believed that God would have us to come back.”
The pandemic also presented some challenges such as construction, while many members also have been slow to return to church in light of COVID-19 concerns. But Skinner said God showed favor with the banks, generous givers, assistance of a contractor and the pivot to Facebook to broadcast services.
“At every turn, God made a way,” he said.
The church worked with FEMA, state and local officials, and families to help restore the cemetery at its same site.
“We’re a resilient church,” Skinner said. “Our hope had always come through the word of God that all things are working together for our good. So even though we were significantly impacted by the flood, and we were impacted again because of the pandemic, we just felt that God was going to get the glory out of this. And we were coming out of it better and that has been the case.”
Just as God has opened doors in the life of Greater Darlington — one of the oldest Church of God in Christ churches in Louisiana — Skinner said God has opened doors in his life.
A native of DeQuincy, near Lake Charles, Skinner was born into a Church of God family with a call at an early age.
“As far as ministry goes, I’ve always had that tug on my life,” he said.
Only after graduating from LSU in 1999 with a degree in sociology did Skinner dedicate himself to his calling.
“I came to the point of saying it’s all or nothing,” said Skinner, who works as a human resources professional. “That required me to really come to a high place of commitment.”
Skinner got his ministerial license and training under Bishop James Quillen at Harvest Time Fellowship Church of God in Christ in Baton Rouge.
“(Quillen) really took me under his wings. He developed my ministry. It was actually birthed under him,” Skinner said.
In January 2013, Skinner was appointed Darlington pastor, another aspect of his journey from a “disadvantaged background” to walking in ministry.
“There were things that made you want to quit, that makes you want to give up, that makes you want to see less in yourself,” he said. “When I look around and see how good God has been to me, how good he’s been to my family, he’s been to this community, he’s been to this world, it causes me to raise and keep going forward and to keep endeavoring to do all that I can for God because God has been done great things for me.”