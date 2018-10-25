FRIDAY
COLUMBIA STREET BLOCK PARTY: 6:30 p.m., North Columbia Street, Covington. Classic cars, music and costumes.
VAMPIRE LESTAT BALL: 8 p.m., New Orleans Board of Trade, 316 Magazine St., New Orleans. Anne Rice's Vampire Lestat Fan Club celebrates their 30th fete and the city's 300th anniversary with a masquerade ball, contests, food, drink and entertainment. www.arvlfc.com. $130.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
VOODOO MUSIC + ARTS EXPERIENCE: Noon, City Park Festival Grounds, 1701 Wisner Blvd., New Orleans. This three-day festival brings Mumford & Sons, Marilyn Manson, Ty Dolla Sign and others to City Park. There are also interactive large-scale art installations, a marketplace and food. www.voodoofestival.com. Tickets $75-$155.
BOO AT THE ZOO: 5 p.m., Audubon Zoo, 6500 Magazine St., New Orleans. The Halloween event for children ages 12 and younger features trick-or-treat houses, a Ghost Train, a haunted house, entertainment and more. Admission is $20, free for children under 12 months.
PARK-A-BOO: 5 p.m., Lafreniere Park, 3000 Downs Blvd., Metairie. Kenner North Kiwanis Club presents the annual Halloween festival for kids with a boo house, trick-or-treat street, contests, activities and food for purchase. Admission $6-$8. www.park-a-boo.com.
SATURDAY
BAT FESTIVAL: 10 a.m., Audubon Louisiana Nature Center, 11000 Lake Forest Blvd., New Orleans. Learn about the winged creatures and enjoy crafts, face painting, gardening for bats, food vendors and more. www.audubonnatureinstitute.org. Free.
CRAWLOWEEN: 10 a.m., Audubon Butterfly Garden and Insectarium, 423 Canal St., New Orleans. Learn about myths behind scary critters, go trick-or-treating, munch on Halloween-themed cookies, see pumpkin exhibits and more. Discounts for costumed guests. www.audubonnatureinstitute.org.
FALL FEST: 11 a.m., St. Paul's Episcopal School & Church, 6249 Canal Blvd., New Orleans. This autumn event includes a petting zoo, inflatables, music, games, a pumpkin decorating contest and activities. www.stpauls-lakeview.org. $10-$12.
HOWL-O-WEENIE PET FEST: 11 a.m., Shrine on Airline, 6000 Airline Drive, Metairie. Metairie Humane's pets and pals costume contest features raffles, food and treats, trick-or-treating for kids and more, finishing with a parade at 4 p.m. Costume entry fee is $5. www.facebook.com/metairiehumaneshelter. Free.
SHIVERS AT CANAL PLACE: The Shops at Canal Place, 333 Canal St., New Orleans. The shopping plaza hosts trick-or-treating at participating stores, a costume contest at 1 p.m., crafts, face painting and balloon sculptures. www.canaplacestyle.com.
BOO DAT! — A SPOOKTACULAR SATURDAY: Noon, The Outlet Collection at Riverwalk, 500 Port of New Orleans Place, New Orleans. This family-friendly event includes costumes, face painting, treat decorating, a coloring station, trick-or-treating and more. www.riverwalkneworleans.com. Free.
OVERNIGHT CRITTER CINEMA: 6 p.m., Louisiana SPCA, 1700 Mardi Gras Blvd., New Orleans. Pizza, pajamas, puppies, pillows and a G-rated movie (with popcorn) are part of this sleepover for kids ages 5-10. Registration required. (504) 368-5191, ext. 207. www.la-spca.org/crittercinema. $75.
HALLOW"BEAN" PARTY: 8 p.m., Urban South Brewery, 1645 Tchoupitoulas St., New Orleans. The Krewe of Red Beans (and “Dead Beans"), Camellia Brand Beans, Breaux Mart and Urban South Brewery hold a costume party with live music. Plus, the krewe unveils the 1969 Cadillac hearse that will be decorated with beans this season.
NEW ORLEANS WITCHES BALL: 8 p.m., The Elms Mansion, 3029 St., Charles Ave., New Orleans. Courting the Dark — Fae of the Samhain Gloaming is a night of revelry, music, dance and ritual with masquerades, food, drink, contest and prizes. www.neworleanswitchesball.com. $175.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
SLIDELL FALL STREET FAIR: 10 a.m., First, Second and Erlanger streets, Slidell. Booths offering antiques, collectibles, vintage items and more line the streets of Olde Towne Slidell. There's also live music and food vendors. Free.
OKTOBERFEST: Noon, Trinity Lutheran Church, 620 Eliza St., New Orleans. Trinity Lutheran Church celebrates the seasonal festival with German food, beer, wine and live music. (504) 368-0411.
MONDAY
"THE CAT AND THE CANARY" MURDER MYSTERY PARTY: 5 p.m., National WWII Museum, BB's Stage Door Canteen, 945 Magazine St., New Orleans. A happy hour, murder mystery party and the screening of the classic Bob Hope and Paulette Goddard horror comedy film set in Louisiana. Registration required. (504) 528-1944, ext. 484. www.nationalww2museum.org. Tickets $10.
WEDNESDAY
20TH ANNUAL FREE VOODOOFEST: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., Voodoo Authentica of New Orleans Cultural Center & Collection, 612 Dumaine St., New Orleans. Free music, lectures, food, fun and more. www.voodoofest.com.
HALLOWEEN PAWTY: 6 p.m. Bayou Wine Garden, 315 N. Rendon St., New Orleans. Take your furry friend for a costume contest.
ONGOING
FRIENDS OF CITY PARK'S HISTORICAL MUSICAL TRAIN TOUR: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Carousel Gardens Amusement Park, 1 Palm Drive, New Orleans. A historical tour of New Orleans City Park featuring a trio of singing tour guides, a bite-size version of the park’s early history and a catchy New Orleans rhythm-and-blues score. $20 for general ticket, $16 for member ticket and free for children 3 and younger. Tours will run three times daily Friday through Sunday until November. friendsofcitypark.com.
KID ZONE HALLOWEEN FUN: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., New Orleans City Park, 1 Palm Drive, New Orleans. Bring your kids out and celebrate Halloween with face painting, a hay bale maze, bounce house, pumpkin patch and more. Tickets can be purchased on ScoutIslandScreamPark.com. Runs through Oct. 31.
"ME GOT FIYO: THE PROFESSOR LONGHAIR CENTENNIAL EXHIBIT": New Orleans Jazz Museum at the Old U.S. Mint, 401 Barracks St., New Orleans. Curated by David Kunian, the collection celebrates the musician and his impact on New Orleans music. nolajazzmuseum.org.
For more events and information, visit The Advocate at theadvocate.com/new_orleans.
Compiled by Marchaund Jones