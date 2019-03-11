Ready to relegate those bulky sweaters and muted colors to the back of the closet in exchange for some springtime goodness?
With the grass turning green and azaleas blooming, it feels like spring has pretty much arrived in south Louisiana. And, just as delightful as a spring day are the season's fashion trends — lots of easy updates and fun patterns.
Color is the best way to revive your wardrobe. This season, the hues are both bold and soft. Strong magenta, pastel blue, bright orange and watercolor lavender all rocked the runway. Head to toe neutrals, while classic, was also a big theme. For most designers, the timeless khaki trench coat worked its way into many spring looks.
Every season there seems to be one or two prints that stand out more than others. This year, the bandanna scarf print pattern was huge and for more than just scarves. Think paisley print pants, maxi dresses and blouses.
Polka dots also got a major thumbs up. Gone are the days when this print was seen as schoolgirl cute. Polka dots colored chic button-up dresses, classic blouses and even glamorous cocktail attire.
Ready for an adventure? The safari jacket is back, this time as dresses and jumpsuits. Imagine lots of pockets and buttons and you are on the right track.
If texture is what you are seeking, the crochet trend has everyone booking that tropical vacation or just getting ready for Louisiana's summer ahead with crocheted tops, dresses and swimsuits.
Spring is a perfect time to add color, pattern and a bit of fun to your closet. What trend are you most excited to try?