Leaf peeping: An elusive, almost mythological idea to those who live on the Gulf Coast
- BY KARLA COREIL | Contributing writer
-
-
Leaf peeping is an elusive, almost mythological, idea to those who live on the Gulf Coast.
But not in Maine!
The leaves in Maine do indeed change colors — and people from Maine and around the U.S. hedge their bets on the best times to catch the color change.
Leaf peeping is so popular in Maine that the state government updates its “Foliage Report” each week throughout the fall, alerting locals and visitors alike to the best place each week to see the leaves turning deep shades of red, gold and orange. Tour groups invade quaint northeastern towns in private cars, tour buses and tall ships, all searching for the burst of color that means fall has truly arrived.
Yes, leaf peeping is even available from historic ships with tall masts, like the schooner Stephen Taber. The Stephen Taber is the oldest documented sailing vessel in continuous service since its launch in 1871 — truly: it’s a National Historic Landmark!
The Stephen Taber sails from the coastal town of Rockland, Maine, with no set itinerary other than where the winds take them.
Coastal Maine usually inspires dreams of fresh-from-the-boat lobster, but in Rockland, visitors can also indulge in Mediterranean farm-to-table fare from acclaimed chef Melissa Kelly, of Primo, or handmade pastas using the finest local and imported Italian ingredients at Ada’s.
After visiting the town of Rockland, the self-proclaimed art capital of Maine, guests boarding the historic vessel are greeted by good-natured crew assisting with luggage and providing directions to the correct vessel in the somewhat busy port. The last few weeks of the sailing season, guests sign on for leaf peeping adventures.
Leaf peeping season in the northeast begins in the very far northern part of Maine and works its way south. According to the foliage report, the season typically begins in mid-September, with coastal Maine typically reaching peak color in mid- to late October.
Alas, the color change in Maine can sometimes be almost as elusive as it is in southern Louisiana. But sailing the Stephen Taber is worth the trip even when the colors are saving their show for later.
The Stephen Taber is a true working vessel, sailing with a crew of six and up to 22 guests. Guests may (but are not required to) assist in raising the sails, lifting the anchor and steering the boat. On very windy days, the vessel feels like it’s flying over the Maine waters, and watching the crew adjusting the sails and trimming the lines is like watching the creation of a masterpiece.
Meals aboard the Stephen Taber are nothing short of gourmet. The day begins with pre-breakfast appetizers of fresh apple cider doughnuts or maybe spice berry muffins, followed by a full breakfast prepared by chef Bethany Taylor (on Instagram @bethanyanntaylor). Lunch usually involves a huge salad of bright greens with a housemade dressing, plus a soup such as a family recipe of fish chowder. The evening meal is yet another foodie dream, with selections such as lamb chops, grilled meats, fresh breads and a variety of divine vegetables, all followed by a delectable ship-made dessert.
This is Maine, so one night on every trip is lobster night. After dropping anchor for the night, Capt. Noah Barnes steers “Babe,” the small motorboat that accompanies each Stephen Taber sailing, into town for 50 pounds of lobster — enough for each guest to savor one (or two or three).
But perhaps the culinary highlight of the Stephen Taber is the afternoon cheese and wine selection. Each afternoon at approximately 4 p.m., Taylor presents a selection of cheese boards, perhaps with ship-made duck pastrami, bacon-wrapped dates, or a selection of perfectly ripened fruits, while Barnes educates the guests about the origins, flavors and best wine pairings for the afternoon’s cheeses, which might include triple cream Brie from France, an Irish cheddar, or decadent blue that will convert even those who’ve never found a blue cheese they like.
At the end of the season, Barnes emails all guests information on the selection of wines and cheeses served on the Stephen Taber.
Evenings on the schooner end with camaraderie and laughter, with guests sharing moments with each other and the crew, often highlighted by music. In addition to managing all things sailing-related, Barnes is a talented musician with a singing voice reminiscent of Cat Stevens. But when his guests are also musicians, he yields the floor and lets the magic happen. On this sailing, Mike from Denver led singalongs with his ukulele, and Southerners Kevin and Buddy played guitar duets while Barnes joined in on the harmonica — yes, truly magical.
But, as always happens, each great trip comes to an end. Returning to Rockland with big hugs among new friends, guests and crew exchanged contact info and promised to share photos.
And even after disembarking, the magic of the Stephen Taber continues: the once-green trees of Rockland are now aflame with color. Leaf peeping in Maine happened after all.
