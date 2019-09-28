Porcelain Art Guild
WHAT: Meeting of the Baton Rouge Porcelain Art Guild
WHEN: 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3
INFORMATION: Kitty Nipper, (225) 275-2411
DETAILS: If you are a china painter or interested in becoming one, call for information.
Sale for missions
WHAT: Linda Wicker Legacy Sale for Missions
WHEN: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 3-4, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 5
WHERE: 114 La. 19, Slaughter (across from Dollar General)
DETAILS: Estate sale including dishes, cooking and baking items, collectibles, Tupperware, household items, Avon collectibles, clothing, greeting cards, lots of Christmas items and more. Many items are brand new. Proceeds go to fund missionary work.