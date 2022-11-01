The corridor was called Peacock Alley in its heyday, named for the peacock blue and green-colored tiles that covered its floor.

The tiles are gone, but the corridor is still there, as are the tales of its storied past. The Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center simply called it The Tunnel when announcing its plan to reopen the passageway in October 2019.

Long before the Hilton bought and restored the building, a tarnished brass plaque on the Hilton's exterior once commemorated the tunnel's history. The building was known as the Capitol House Hotel before it closed its doors in 1985, and it, along with the former King Hotel (now Hotel Indigo) stood empty in what was then an abandoned downtown Baton Rouge.

Originally, owner and operator Roy Heidelberg opened what is now the Hilton as the Heidelberg in 1927, offering 250 air-conditioned rooms to accommodate some 900 guests. It was the poshest place in town, and though Huey P. Long campaigned as a man of the people, he'd become accustomed to the finer things by the time he was inaugurated as Louisiana's governor in 1928.

Long took tunnel to legend status

Long, Louisiana's powerful, flamboyant governor-turned-U.S. senator, is said to have often used Peacock Alley to move between the hotels, and it's his connection that elevates the tunnel, and the Hilton's new events space, The Tunnel, to legend status.

To no surprise, back in the day, Long maintained a suite of rooms on the southwest corner of the fourth floor of the Heidelberg, where, it's said, he could keep an eye on the capital city's train and river traffic, as well as the foot traffic going in and out of what is now Louisiana's Old State Capitol.

The King Hotel, across the street, was owned by Heidelberg and used Heidelberg's boiler system to run light, power, heat and hot and cold water. The King also shared the Heidelberg's laundry, room and valet services.

"This was made possible by building a tunnel to connect the two structures and allowed The King Hotel to provide almost the same levels of service as the Heidelberg," states a short history posted by the Hilton at the tunnel's entrance. "The only thing The King could not provide was air conditioning."

Long served as governor until 1932, when he was elected U.S. senator, a term that ended with his 1935 assassination in Louisiana's State Capitol.

The new capitol didn't open until 1932, so the old capitol was still the center of state government. The King Hotel also opened in 1932.

Half of what it used to be

These days, what's left of the tunnel that stretched beneath Lafayette Street, theoretically connecting it to the Hotel Indigo, is half of what it used to be. The Hotel Indigo's side was sealed years ago, most likely for safety reasons. Still, it's fun to speculate: Was the tunnel sealed to keep Huey from roaming?

Director of Marketing Leslie Thompson took into account the storied past of the tunnel when creating a space for events in the Hilton's basement. The decor harks back to the deco opulence of 1927, when the hotel opened as the Heidelberg.

Then there's its speak-easy vibe emanating a savory sense of scandal.

Finally, the room gives way to the tunnel once known as Peacock Alley lit with flickering orange lights, ending at a set of sealed, wooden doors.

When events are staged in The Tunnel, Thompson pays tribute to Long by breaking out the hotel's "HPL" monogrammed china. Framed portraits of Long are at either side of the room's long dining table as a constant reminder of why this space is rightly part of Louisiana's lore and legends.

Opening the tunnel as event space

The plaque mentioning the historic tunnel was removed either before or after the Hilton's opening in 2007, but that didn't mean people forgot about the tunnel.

Though the Hilton knew there was an appreciation for the space, COVID-19 pushed The Tunnel's opening date to last April. Even then, there were no grand opening ceremonies.

Thompson simply began booking parties, receptions and other gatherings in the space.

Thompson is scheduling a Louisiana-themed murder mystery dinner with a full cast of actors for early 2023. In the meantime, she's booking live music from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Thursdays with a full-service staff and bartenders serving up a drink menu of premium and ultra-premium liquor, premium wines by the bottle, complimentary absinthe and light bites.

But when it comes to daily dining, the space can't be put to use. At least, not yet.

"Our restaurant doesn't serve dinner," Thompson said. "But we're a full-service hotel, and our restaurant has a catering menu, so we do provide all of the food and drinks for events."

Still, with no access to running water, The Tunnel's drink choices are limited, but no worries. The Kingfish Grill's lounge upstairs is usually open, and guests can buy a variety of drinks there to bring downstairs.

Stairs and a service elevator are available for traveling between the two floors.

"We also have restrooms downstairs," Thompson said. "They're staff restrooms, but they're very nice, and they're available to guests."

Then there's the main attraction: The tunnel, itself. Peacock Alley is a tourist attraction while being part of the events area.

The ghost of Huey P?

According to the hotel's history, Long was rumored to use the passageway for a variety of purposes, including to "evade the media and visit his mistress across the street."

Thompson said the hotel's history is based on documentation from the National Register of Historic Places on which both the Heidelberg and The King hotels were placed in 1982.

Both hotels were shuttered by 1985 and remained so for the next 20 years. But it's said that Long's presence still lingered in the Heidelberg's hallways.

In 1992, The Advocate published a story about workers for Pentagon Petroleum, which owned the two hotel buildings, spotting the ghost of Huey Long wandering a hallway during a routine building check.

Long's ghost eventually disappeared while walking away, leaving the aroma of cigar smoke in its wake. Long had a love for cigars.

He also had a love for LSU, so much that he hand-picked jazz orchestra leader Castro Carazo as director of The Golden Band From Tigerland. He then collaborated with Carazo in writing the school's fight songs on the piano in the Heidelberg's top-floor ballroom. The workers, in that same 1992 story, also said they sometimes heard piano music coming from the ballroom.

Thompson hasn't seen any sign of Long, but she has experienced her own set of chills while preparing The Tunnel's event space for a party.

In the meantime, visitors are welcome to venture downstairs to visit the tunnel. Chances are they won't see Huey, but if they open one of the corridor's doors along the way, they'll discover a skeleton in the closet wearing a Huey Long-style fedora.

They'll also see some artifacts from the 1920s and '30s, though none are original to the hotel. Still, these pieces have a way of setting the mood for a trip back in time when hotel staff and guests, alike, walked Peacock Alley.