FRIDAY
TREME FALL FEST PATRON PARTY: 6 p.m., George and Joyce Wein Jazz & Heritage Center, 1225 N. Rampart St., New Orleans. A kickoff for the Treme Fall Festival, the patron party features food, music, a silent auction and honors Leah Chase with a Lifetime Achievement award. Tickets $100-$125.
SCALES & ALES: 8 p.m., Audubon Aquarium of the Americas, 1 Canal St., New Orleans. Fundraiser focusing on fighting plastic pollution in waterways and oceans. The party includes food, drink and live entertainment. Call (504) 861-5107 or visit www.audubonnatureinstitute.org/aquarium for details. Tickets $65-$75.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
OKTOBERFEST: 4 p.m. Friday and 1 p.m. Saturday, Deutsches Haus, 1700 Moss St., New Orleans. The annual celebration of German culture includes a schnauzer costume contest and parade, dachshund races, a stein-holding contest and children's activities. Visit www.oktoberfestnola.com for details. Tickets $8.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
ST. MARY MAGDALEN SEAFOOD FESTIVAL: 6 p.m., St. Mary Magdalen School, 6425 W. Metairie Ave., Metairie. The city's centennial is the theme for this school fair, which offers food, rides, games and entertainment. Visit www.smmcougars.org for details. Free admission.
SCOUT ISLAND SCREAM PARK: 7 p.m., City Park, 1 Palm Drive, New Orleans. The newest addition to the Crescent City fright portfolio, the park features three attractions, three fright zones, carnival rides and a scare-free zone for kids. Visit www.scoutislandscreampark.com for details. Tickets $15-$79.
THE MORTUARY HAUNTED MANSION: 7 p.m., Mortuary Haunted House, 4800 Canal St., New Orleans. The fright factory marks a dozen years as a den of horror with self-guided tours of the former mortuary. www.themortuary.net. Tickets $30-$125.
SATURDAY
BEIGNET FEST: 10 a.m., City Park Festival Grounds, 1701 Wisner Blvd., New Orleans. There are more than 20 beignet dishes available from restaurants and food trucks, including simple fried versions with powdered sugar and beignets with seafood and other savory fillings. There's also live music, a children's village, art market and more. Free admission.
JAPAN FEST: 10 a.m., New Orleans Museum of Art, City Park, 1 Collins Diboll Circle, New Orleans. The festival is the largest celebration of Japanese culture in the Gulf South and features food, dance performances, demonstrations, fashion shows and more. www.noma.org. Admission $5.
BLUES, BREWS AND BBQ: 11 a.m., Docville Farm, 5124 E. St. Bernard Highway, Violet. The family-friendly festival features live blues music, barbecue and craft beers. Free admission.
ALGIERS FEST: 11 a.m., Federal City, 2500 General Meyer Ave., Algiers. Music, food trucks and more are part of a celebration of Algiers and the military presence on the West Bank. There's music by Jon Cleary, Walter Wolfman Washington and the Marine Corps Band. Free.
FAMILY FUN DAY: Noon, Ashe Cultural Arts Center, 1712 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., New Orleans. Explore food, dance and artifacts from Senegal as part of the Exploring the Diaspora series. www.ashecac.org. Admission $8-$10.
OXTOBERFEST BEER FEST: 3 p.m., Covington Trailhead, 419 N. Hampshire St., Covington. Benefit for The Boys & Girls Club, Covington Unit, features music, food vendors and more. www.oxtoberfest.org. Tickets $30-$35.
A HAUNTING AFFAIR: 7 p.m., New Orleans Opera Guild Home, 2504 Prytania St., New Orleans. The Women's Guild of the New Orleans Opera Association presents a Halloween masquerade black tie or costume event with music, opera singers, and fortunetellers. Call (504) 267-9543 or visit www.neworleansopera.com for details. Tickets $125-$150.
KREWE DU VIEUX'S CIRC-AZZ SIDESHOW SPECTACULAR: 7 p.m., Republic NOLA, 828 S. Peters St., New Orleans. Music, live and silent auctions, costume contests and more are part of this fundraiser for the Carnival walking parade. www.kdvcircazz.brownpapertickets.com. Tickets $15-$20.
TOAST TO THE TATAS 6.0: 7 p.m., Bad Wolf Bar & Grill, 2010 O'Connor St., Gretna. This fundraiser for the Cancer Association of Greater New Orleans features a silent auction, raffle and live entertainment. Tickets $10. www.cagno.org.
NIGHT OF THE WITCH — UNDER THE NEW MOON: 10 p.m., Etoile Polaire Lodge No. 1, 1433 N. Rampart St., New Orleans. The Krewe of Goddesses fundraiser explores rituals and includes dancing, performance artists and more. www.kreweofgoddesses.com. Tickets $15-$45.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
FALL GARDEN FESTIVAL: 10 a.m., New Orleans Botanical Garden, 5 Victory Ave., New Orleans. There are educational programs, children's activities, music, arts and crafts, a marketplace, plant sales, live music and food. Tickets $10, $5 children 5-12, free for children 4 and younger and City Park members.
SUNDAY
CELEBRACION LATINA: 10 a.m., Audubon Zoo, 6500 Magazine St., New Orleans. Visitors experience Latin American culture through live music, cuisine, arts and crafts, health and education displays and children's activities. Free with zoo admission.
MUFFULETTA FESTIVAL: 10 a.m., Nor-Joe Import Company, 505 Frisco Ave., New Orleans. The street festival in Old Metairie celebrates the Crescent City sandwich and the traditions surrounding it with music, activities, demonstrations, vendors and munchies. www.muffulettafestival.com.
ONGOING
FRIENDS OF CITY PARK'S HISTORICAL MUSICAL TRAIN TOUR: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Carousel Gardens Amusement Park, 1 Palm Drive, New Orleans. A historical tour of New Orleans City Park featuring a trio of singing tour guides, a bite-size version of the park’s early history and a catchy New Orleans rhythm-and-blues score. $20 for general ticket, $16 for member ticket and free for children 3 and younger. Tours will run three times daily Friday through Sunday until November. friendsofcitypark.com.
KID ZONE HALLOWEEN FUN: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., New Orleans City Park, 1 Palm Drive, New Orleans. Bring your kids out and celebrate Halloween with face painting, a hay bale maze, bounce house, pumpkin patch and more. Tickets can be purchased on ScoutIslandScreamPark.com. Runs through Oct. 31.
"ME GOT FIYO: THE PROFESSOR LONGHAIR CENTENNIAL EXHIBIT": New Orleans Jazz Museum at the Old U.S. Mint, 401 Barracks St., New Orleans. Curated by David Kunian, the collection celebrates the musician and his impact on New Orleans music. nolajazzmuseum.org.
For more events and information, visit The Advocate at theadvocate.com/new_orleans.
Compiled by Marchaund Jones