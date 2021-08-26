Ten people who have provided exceptional volunteer service to the community will be honored as Baton Rouge Area Volunteer Activists at an awards luncheon on Friday, Nov. 12, at The Crowne Plaza Hotel.
To be honored in the 50th anniversary of the awards, are Laurie Aronson, Leonard Augustus, Cheri Ausberry, Jan Breen, Preston Castille, O’Neil Curtis, Norisha Kirts Glover, Bridget Kaigler, Eric Lane and John Turner.
The event is hosted by and proceeds go to Emerge, an innovative education model with the mission of empowering children with autism and individuals with communication challenges to achieve independence through an interdisciplinary therapy program.
In addition to recognizing this year’s Volunteer Activists, Emerge will present the Margaret Neely Award to Stephen and Colleen Waguespack. Neely was longtime executive director of the Baton Rouge Speech and Hearing Foundation (now known as Emerge) and celebrates individuals who have served Emerge’s mission as volunteer leaders.
Presenting sponsors of this year’s luncheon are GMFS, Go Auto, Junior League of Baton Rouge, Lee Michael’s Fine Jewelry, Jennifer and Sean Reilly and Red River Bank. Supporting sponsors are b1BANK, Cox Communications, Faulk & Winkler, Fig & Dove, Hancock Whitney Bank, InRegister, Louisiana Lottery and Taylor Porter.
The event will follow all CDC-recommended guidelines; logistics are subject to change based on COVID-19 protocols.
For more event information, including sponsorship opportunities, visit emergela.org/brava.