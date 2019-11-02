BREC and Veterans Defender will host Red Stick Veterans Week from Nov. 6 to Nov. 11.
Programs and events that will honor and thank veterans and active military scheduled throughout the week are:
Wednesday, Nov. 6
- Free admission to local museums including the LSU Museum of Natural Science, BREC's Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center, BREC's Magnolia Mound, Capital Park Museum and LSU Museum of Art
- 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. — Yoga at Tin Roof Brewery, 1624 Wyoming St.
Thursday, Nov. 7
- 6 p.m. — Veterans Day Film Festival: "Glory," a military film which covers local veterans' experiences, will be shown at BREC's Independence Park Theatre, 7800 Independence Blvd. There will also be a panel discussion on the impact of war and Veterans Affairs resources available to combat-related stress.
Friday, Nov. 8
- 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. — Veterans Cycle Ride: A fun awareness ride at BREC's Perkins Road Community Park, 7122 Perkins Road. Hosted in conjunction with Major Taylor Cycling Club of Louisiana.
Saturday, Nov. 9
- BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo: Free admission with military ID and up to five guests.
- 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Veterans Festival & Commander's Cup at BREC's Highland Road Community Park, 14024 Highland Road. Activities include a fun run, music, games, competition, esprit de corps and camaraderie. Teams will compete for the Commander's Cup Trophy.
Monday, Nov. 11
- Veterans Day Program at Southern University Law Center
For more information, call (225)-241-8225 or visit brecandveteransdefender.eventbrite.com.