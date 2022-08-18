Welcome to the first grade world of Junie B. Jones, where best friends from kindergarten find new best friends and eyeglasses are the bane of anyone's existence.
Well, the bane of a first grader's existence anyway, because glasses are unfamiliar and embarrassing. In fact, there's an entire song dedicated to glasses in Playmakers of Baton Rouge's production, "Junie B. Jones: The Musical," opening Friday in the Reilly Theatre.
The show opens Playmakers' 40th season and is based on Barbara Park's "Junie B. Jones" children's book series, which follows almost-6-year-old Junie B.'s adventures through kindergarten and first grade.
But only first grade will be the setting in Playmakers' production, where Junie B., played by 15-year-old University High School sophomore Evie Trahan, records life as a first grader in her diary.
"Junie is outgoing and just wants to fit in with all the cool people," Trahan said. "But she doesn't just want to be popular — she wants to be the boss, and though she tries really hard, she ends up messing up."
But that's understandable given the fact that Junie B. begins the school year without her best friend, Lucille, played by 14-year-old Liberty Magnet High freshman Tori Broussard.
Why? Lucille has abandoned Junie B. for the friendship of cool and hip twins Camille and Chenille.
Claire McGuiness (Camille) and Caroline Keyser (Chenille) are 14-year-old freshmen at St. Joseph's Academy and lifelong friends, which makes playing twins that much easier.
Especially twins with two L's in their names, which is what attracts Lucille to their circle. She also has two L's (and one spare) in her name.
"So, together, they're known as the L's," Broussard said. "They're not really mean, but they're posh, and they don't let anyone into their circle."
Despite that, director Amy Lopez, without revealing any spoilers, assures theatergoers that Junie B.'s first grade year has a happy ending.
"The story brings you through first grade, where she meets new classmates and finds out who her friends are, what skills she has and her place in the world," she said. "It's the day-to-day real life through a first grader's eyes."
That includes the trauma of needing glasses. Junie B. can't see the teacher's assignments at the front of the class, and suddenly she's wearing glasses, which changes her appearance.
Not a big deal for older kids, but for a first grader? Well, it takes some adjustment.
But not all is bad. Junie B. makes a new friend, Herb, played by 17-year-old Logan Burge, a senior at Episcopal High School. Also in her circle are the tiara-wearing May, played by 16-year-old Zachary High junior Terrolyn Woodridge, and Sheldon, played by 17-year old Andon Mounts, a senior at Zachary High.
Playmakers first staged "Junie B. Jones" in 2011 and then again in 2017.
"We're reprising it, and both Evie Trahan and Logan Burge are reprising their roles from those shows," said Todd Henry, managing artistic director. "And our Junie from 2011, Danielle Standfield, will be playing Junie's mom with Wil Thomas, who also was in that show, as Junie's dad."
'Junie B. Jones: The Musical'
Fridays through Sundays, Aug. 19-21 and Aug. 26-28. Friday shows start at 7 p.m. All other shows begin at 2 p.m.
Reilly Theatre, Tower Drive, LSU campus
$20 for adults and $15 for children, at playmakersbr.org.