Baton Rouge Amateur Radio Club members aboard the destroyer USS Kidd made radio contact with over 37 states, two Canadian providences and 10 other museum ships June 5-6.
The Kidd was one of 81 ships around the world taking part in Museum Ships Weekend. One of the primary objectives was to showcase those ships, now museums, that served their countries so well. Amateur radio operators got the opportunity to enhance their skills on Morse code and phone while onboard these historic ships.
Participating locally were Leonard and Dayna Bowman, Jennifer Bordelon, John Krupsky, Chris Reine, Jon Reise, Ken Shutt and Elmer Tatum.
The club will also be operating aboard the USS KIDD on July 4, Nov. 11 (Veterans Day) and Dec. 7 (Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day). Visitors are welcome to observe while following COVID-19 guidelines. For more information about the club, visit brarc.org.
Runge wins state middle school chess title
Matteo Runge won first place for sweeping all his five matches in the middle school division of the Louisiana Chess Association 2021 Scholastic Championships on June 13 in New Orleans.
Runge, an incoming seventh grader of the Baton Rouge International School, will represent Louisiana in the 11th annual Dewain Barber National Tournament of Middle School State Champions July 31-Aug. 3 in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.