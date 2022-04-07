A Wednesday event at Baton Rouge Community College will combine a mental health panel discussion and a benefit concert by someone close to the issue, Tamar Braxton.
Proceeds from the Grammy-nominated R&B singer's performance will "help establish an emergency fund through the BRCC Foundation that will support students in crisis," a news release says.
Braxton's own mental health stuggles escalated with a suicide attempt in 2020. Later that year, the "Braxton Family Values" star talked about the crisis on actor Taraji P. Henson's Facebook Watch show "Peace of Mind with Taraji."
"I just felt choked, because it was no escape. I just didn't see another way out. I wanted to die. Everything was going wrong.
"I had no relationship with my family. I was estranged from my sisters, including my mother. My relationship with my fiancé at the time was out of control. I saw no signs of nothing."
The 45-year-old former co-host of "The Real" also suffers from vitiligo, a skin disease which causes a loss of skin color in blotches.
Braxton, whose 2012 song "Love and War" reached No. 1 on the R&B charts, is the sister of Toni Braxton and the youngest of the Braxton sisters. The family lost sister Traci Braxton to esophaeal cancer on March 12.
The concert, which is free of charge for BRCC students and employees, is also open to the public with a donation of $25 for general seating.
In addition to Braxton, the show also will feature Jason Warrior, a contestant on Season 19 of "American Idol" and Season 11 of "The Voice," and local rap artist Miz Tiffany.
Doors to the Magnolia Theater and Performing Arts Pavilion on the Midcity campus, 201 Community College Drive, will open at 5:45 p.m. for the general public, and the concert is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. To purchase tickets, visit brccf.org/recastbr. A ticket will be required to enter the event. For additional information about the concert and the panel discussion, visit the above site.
The event is being hosted by the school's Student Government Association (SGA).
The panel discussion will focus on mental health, dealing with trauma, and the impact of COVID-19. Panelists will include celebrity publicist Love Logan, entertainment manager Vincent Martinez and BRCC’s mental health counselors LaCrystal McCoy and Alisha Diggs. The 3 p.m. event in the Dumas Room is open only to students, faculty and staff.
“I’m grateful that we can host an event of this magnitude and significance at Baton Rouge Community College through the leadership of our Student Government Association and the assistance of the BRCC Foundation, ReCastBR, and our sponsors,” said BRCC Chancellor Dr. Willie E. Smith. “The purpose of this event is to raise awareness toward the alarming mental health issues and provide some solutions to this growing problem that our community is currently facing.”