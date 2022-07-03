What does the American Revolution have in common with a downtown Baton Rouge fountain? Probably more than you'd think.
For starters and in plain English, Bernardo de Galvez kicked butt.
Granted, being that he was the governor of the Spanish-occupied Louisiana Territory, Galvez would have said it in Spanish.
Either way, the results were the same. In 1779, Galvez kicked the British out of Louisiana — that was four years before the American Revolution ended. War raged long after the Declaration of Independence was signed July 4, 1776.
Whoever controlled the Mississippi River, controlled a primary artery of trade and transportation. The British knew that; so did the Spanish.
And Spain wasn't having it. So it declared its own war on the British.
Three years earlier, on July 4, 1776, the Founding Fathers signed, as stated by its title, a break from Great Britain, not an end to the fight. While new Americans occupied the 13 colonies on the East Coast, Great Britain owned the land between the colonies and the Mississippi River.
The British also laid claim to the West Florida Republic, which extended into Louisiana and included Baton Rouge. The boundary lines are clear in the map on display at the USS Kidd Veterans Memorial & Museum.
The map is part of the museum's exhibit highlighting Baton Rouge's involvement in the Revolutionary War. Yes, you heard right. Baton Rouge became part of the fight when Galvez hopped on his horse and led a ragtag army of locals from New Orleans to run the British out of what is now Louisiana's capital city.
At the museum, this Louisiana-themed display is a supplement to the larger exhibit of panels, "Becoming the United States," on tour by The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History. That show starts in the museum's lobby and continues on the second floor, outlining American history from the colonies to the 1960s.
Installed just in time for Independence Day, the exhibit provides a thorough historical journey, but the museum's local addition highlights the Louisiana story and involvement in the American Revolution.
It puts the state — specifically the Baton Rouge area — in the midst of the conflict. Why Baton Rouge? Well, it stands on the banks of the Mississippi River just north of New Orleans, which was part of the Louisiana Territory ruled by Spain.
"This is something that a lot of people aren't aware of, particularly in Baton Rouge, that Galvez, who was the Spanish governor of Louisiana, was both a leader and a soldier," said Rosehn Gipe, museum executive director. "Once Spain officially declared war on Britain, which was in 1779, he was able to overtly do some things. Prior to that he was covertly assisting the American colonists, but it always had to be in a way where he could deny what was going on."
This role of Galvez has been highlighted, standing front and center, in downtown Baton Rouge since 1980, when Frank Hayden's "Marcha de Galvez" fountain was installed in Galvez Plaza. But like so many public artworks and monuments, the everyday becomes unnoticed.
The fountain shows Galvez in profile leading his collection of eclectic troops. First they stopped by Britain's Fort Butte, then made their way to Fort New Richmond, which stood in the vicinity of the grounds occupied by Louisiana's Old State Capitol.
"Fort Butte stood across from the Donaldsonville area," Gipe said. "Galvez took his troops up to Fort Butte and took that fort, then moved on to Baton Rouge and took that fort, then negotiated the peaceful surrender of the fort at Natchez. So, that basically cleared the Mississippi River of British forces."
Now consider the fact that the British forces were fully trained and uniformed troops. Galvez's army wasn't.
"He had his Spanish regulars, and along the way, he picked up the Acadian militia and free Black people and Native Americans," Gipe said. "So, it was really this whole group of people who felt they were protecting their homeland and doing what they needed to do."
The trip wasn't easy. The exhibit's reproduction of Augusto Ferrer-Dalmu's painting, "La Marcha de Galvez," shows Galvez leading his troops mosquito-infested swamp waters, all gazing downward into the murky mess.
Galvez renamed the British's Baton Rouge citadel Fort San Carlos. But he wouldn't stop there.
"Later, between 1780 and 1781, Galvez took Mobile and then Pensacola," Gipe said. "Once they did that, all of the British were moved out of the West Florida Republic area. And the really advantageous thing for the American colonists was that Galvez's troops kept the British from going over to the colonies to fight Washington's forces."
And, Gipe added, Galvez and George Washington knew each other.
"Galvez also had a hand in the Treaty of Paris, which, of course, ended the American Revolution in 1783," Gipe said. "So he was a major player at the time. And a lot of people think, 'Oh, it's the American Revolution. It's the 13 Colonies. It's east coast. We had nothing to do with it.' But truly we really did."
But while Galvez was kicking butt in Baton Rouge, the British were sending supply ships into Lake Pontchartrain. This is another Louisiana component in the American Revolution explored in the exhibit.
"This part of the story is about the Spanish privateers on Lake Pontchartrain," Gipe said. "Privateers were basically legal pirates, and a lot of people don't realize that they were used in the American Revolution."
So, Congress passed a resolution to hire the privateers' mercenary ships to disrupt the British.
"The privateers were given letters of mark, which allowed them to legally go out and seize British," Gipe said. "A lot of these privateer ships were bankrolled by people who had a lot of money in the colonies."
A woodcut portrait reproduction of privateer Capt. John Manly, commander on one of the ships, is included in the exhibit. This was discovered through the research of the museum's assistant ship keeper, Elijah Otto, while Ship Superintendent Tim NesSmith researched the Galvez story.
"The woodcut was the only portrait we could find of one of the privateers of the day," Gipe said. "They were allowed to keep a portion of whatever they got onboard the British ships. They could sell it or use it, and the rest came to the United States. So, a lot of times they're attacking supply ships that were destined for British troops with muskets and gunshot and all kinds of things on board and those are able to go directly to American troops to keep them supplied."
Besides, the privateers were good at their jobs. They knew the territory and were already intercepting British ships on both the European and Caribbean sides.
All of which give new meaning to Independence Day in Baton Rouge and New Orleans on July 4, because Louisiana wasn't sitting idle during the revolution. It was kicking butt.
